ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

18-car pileup in West Chester closes bridge for 3 hours

By B.J. Bethel
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r09um_0eNyX4ia00

An 18-car pileup on Thursday morning closed the Allen Road Bridge in West Chester Township, according to a tweet form the township.

No injuries were reported in the crash and the bridge was shut down for more than three hours.

"The Allen Road Bridge over I-75 is currently closed due to multiple vehicle crashes," the township said on its official Twitter account. "As many as 18 vehicles are involved. No Injuries. Bridges and overpasses may be icy this morning. Use caution."

The township reported the bridge was cleared and the road re-opened at 10:30 a.m.

Freezing rain caused slick roads throughout the area. Most of the interstates and major roadways had multiple closures and issues during the morning drive.

Related News
Ice causes multiple crashes closures on Tri-State roads
Weather: Another chance of ice later today

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Traffic
Local
Ohio Cars
City
West Chester Township, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#Traffic Accident#Twitter#I75#Westchestertwp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy