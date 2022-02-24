Officials: Woman brings gun to Golden Gate Elementary
UPDATE 2/25: Friday, the Collier County Sheriff's office issued a statement about Wednesday's incident. That statement, in full:
We know that some people expressed concern over the recent arrest of a mother walking her child to the main door of an elementary school with a firearm poorly concealed on her person. We would like to share further details about this arrest:
The arrested subject did not possess a valid Florida concealed weapons permit.
Florida Statute 790.155 is clear that possessing a weapon on school property is a crime. That crime is a felony. There is no provision in the statute that allows for law enforcement to consider the absence of malicious intent.
Sheriff Rambosk has a long-established and proven commitment to the safety of our schools, to enforcing existing laws fairly and to upholding the US Constitution and all of the amendments.
As a reminder to all that do have Florida CCW: please review your responsibilities when carrying your firearm.
Our original reporting continues below.
Deputies say a Naples woman was charged with a felony after detectives say she brought a gun onto Golden Gate Elementary School property Wednesday.
34-year-old Amber Straub is charged with possession of a weapon on school property.
Detectives say a school staff member noticed the gun under Straub’s clothing as she was walking a child towards the school.
Investigators say a deputy asked Straub if she had a gun on her and she told them she did.
The police report says the deputy recovered the 9 mm Glock pistol and arrested Straub.
Detectives say they believe Straub did not have malicious intent but did possess the weapon on school grounds.
