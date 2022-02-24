Officials: Woman brings gun to Golden Gate Elementary

UPDATE 2/25: Friday, the Collier County Sheriff's office issued a statement about Wednesday's incident. That statement, in full:

We know that some people expressed concern over the recent arrest of a mother walking her child to the main door of an elementary school with a firearm poorly concealed on her person. We would like to share further details about this arrest:



The arrested subject did not possess a valid Florida concealed weapons permit.



Florida Statute 790.155 is clear that possessing a weapon on school property is a crime. That crime is a felony. There is no provision in the statute that allows for law enforcement to consider the absence of malicious intent.



Sheriff Rambosk has a long-established and proven commitment to the safety of our schools, to enforcing existing laws fairly and to upholding the US Constitution and all of the amendments.



As a reminder to all that do have Florida CCW: please review your responsibilities when carrying your firearm.

Our original reporting continues below.

Deputies say a Naples woman was charged with a felony after detectives say she brought a gun onto Golden Gate Elementary School property Wednesday.

34-year-old Amber Straub is charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

Detectives say a school staff member noticed the gun under Straub’s clothing as she was walking a child towards the school.

Investigators say a deputy asked Straub if she had a gun on her and she told them she did.

The police report says the deputy recovered the 9 mm Glock pistol and arrested Straub.

Detectives say they believe Straub did not have malicious intent but did possess the weapon on school grounds.

