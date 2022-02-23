ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Edinson Cavani 'is open to listening to offers from Brazilian side Botafogo' ahead of a move away from Manchester United next summer, with 'his agents reaching out to the club' as striker looks for more game time

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is open to listening to offers from Botafogo next summer, according to reports.

The veteran frontman's deal at Old Trafford is set to run down at the end of the season and, as it stands, it is unlikely that he stays at United for another year.

As a result, a number of clubs are set to circle in the fight for his signature, although it may be a side in Brazil who find themselves in pole position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rHmyH_0eNyWvaB00
Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is reportedly open to listening to Botafogo's offer

That is according to Goal, who have claimed that Cavani's agents have reached out to Botafogo to discover whether there is any interest in him on their part.

They have also added, however, that discussions between are at a very early stage.

The length of his contract length or wages haven't been discussed yet, therefore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRx6d_0eNyWvaB00
Cavani has struggled for game time this season and is set to leave United next summer

One stumbling block could arise from his hefty salary, which sees him currently bank around £250,000-per-week during his stay at United.

All the indications are that Cavani would be keen on securing a return to South America, and he may take a slash to his earnings to make this happen.

The 35-year-old has made just 15 appearances in all competitions this season, and he has scored two goals.

It is thought that he believes he is still capable of playing at an elite level, and is keen for increased game time.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Erling Haaland WILL decide his future by April, claims Borussia Dortmund CEO... putting Manchester City, Real Madrid and Co on notice in super-club battle to sign the Norwegian superstar

Erling Haaland will have decided where his footballing future lies within a matter of weeks, according to Borussia Dortmund, putting the plethora of super clubs vying for his signature on high alert. The Norwegian star's next club has been one of the biggest transfers sagas in recent times, with Manchester...
SOCCER
SkySports

Tammy Abraham 99th-minute penalty gives Jose Mourinho's Roma victory - European round-up

Tammy Abraham's penalty more than nine minutes into stoppage time ended Roma’s winless run as Jose Mourinho's scraped a 1-0 victory at 10-man Spezia in Serie A. Abraham's penalty came after Roma had hit the woodwork four times and wasted a number of chances at Spezia, who had played most of the match with 10 men after defender Kelvin Amian was sent off at the end of the first half.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Daily Mail

Chelsea bosses and players 'expect Andreas Christensen to join Barcelona this summer', with an exit for the out-of-contract defender seeming certain as Bayern Munich eye him too

Chelsea players and bosses are expecting Andreas Christensen to join Barcelona when his contract expires this summer, according to reports. Christensen, 25, has spent the last decade at Stamford Bridge after initially joining the Blues' academy and slowly working his way up to the senior side. But in July the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Anthony Elanga: Manchester United youngster will not be brought into England set-up

The FA has no plans to bring Manchester United's rising star Anthony Elanga into the England fold, Sky Sports News understands. Winger Elanga, 19, has been a bright spark in United's season and has scored in each of his last two games - a 4-2 Premier League victory at Leeds on Sunday followed by the 1-1 Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.
UEFA
ESPN

Barcelona stay hot in win over Athletic Club to keep Champions League qualification hopes alive

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for the third game in a row and helped a much improved Barcelona to earn a comfortable 4-0 home win against Athletic Club in LaLiga on Sunday. The win sees Xavi Hernandez's team climb to fourth place in the standings with 45 points, 15 behind leaders Real Madrid and ahead of fifth-placed Atletico Madrid on goal difference in the hunt for Champions League qualification.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Botafogo#South America#Brazilian#Old Trafford#Goal
Daily Mail

Paul Pogba is not 'psychologically well' at Manchester United and could be 'open to PSG transfer' once his contract expires in the summer, claims France legend Nicolas Anelka

Nicolas Anelka believes Paul Pogba would welcome a move to Paris Saint-Germain because the French midfielder has struggled 'psychologically' at Manchester United. The Red Devils spent a club-record £89million to re-sign Pogba from Juventus in 2016. However, the 28-year-old has failed to consistently hit the heights expected of him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool and Chelsea meet in final of League Cup

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. The first domestic trophy of the season is up for grabs when Liverpool and Chelsea meet in the final of the League Cup. It will be the first time in five years that the competition will not be won by Manchester City. Liverpool is looking to win the League Cup for a record ninth time — it is currently tied on eight with City — while Chelsea has captured it five times, most recently in 2015. Chelsea, which has already won the Club World Cup this month, lost on its last visit to Wembley Stadium — to Leicester in the FA Cup final last season. There is one Premier League game taking place, with West Ham hosting Wolverhampton. The teams are in the fight for Champions League qualification and are separated by two points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Christian Eriksen's emotional return to football cannot hide Brentford's flaws as the Bees have been sucked into the relegation battle after defeat to a transformed Newcastle side

After the miracle comes the mundane and Thomas Frank called time on the Christian Eriksen sideshow to help the Dane look forward to his football and what is fast becoming a serious relegation fight for Brentford. Eriksen's appearance as a second-half substitute on Saturday made for an uplifting and emotional...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'If you want to blame somebody, blame me': Thomas Tuchel defends Kepa Arrizabalaga after goalkeeper failed to make a single save in the 22-PENALTY shootout - then skied his spot-kick to see Liverpool win the Carabao Cup final

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Kepa Arrizabalaga cannot shoulder any burden for Chelsea's 11-10 penalty shoot-out Carabao Cup final loss to Liverpool. Spain stopper Kepa came off the bench in the closing stages of extra time specifically for the shoot-out, but would not have expected to step up to strike from the spot himself.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Aaron Lennon continues to roll back the years by finding form at just the right time for Burnley as they battle relegation... with Sean Dyche singing the praises of the 'terrific' winger

Space must be tight on the last few pages of Aaron Lennon's wellness journal. Every evening the Burnley winger details his day: how he felt, what he has to be thankful for. It is one way Lennon copes following a downward spiral of depression that led him to a 'terrible, dark place'. In 2017, he was sectioned under the Mental Health Act.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

MARTIN SAMUEL: Abramovich would be optimistic to hope that stepping back from Chelsea will take the heat off. The longer he goes without picking a side in Putin's vicious war, the more the identity of that side is OBVIOUS

In 1931, the coal miners of Harlan County, Kentucky, were engaged in a bloody dispute with the mine owners. Attempting to intimidate union leader Sam Reece, the company hired men marshalled by Sheriff J.H. Blair to raid his family home. They did, terrorising Reece’s wife and children. That night...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Ralf Rangnick tells Marcus Rashford to follow Jadon Sancho's lead and take the 'next step' by performing in games as well as he does in training... as the Manchester United forward fails to score for the SIXTH game in a row

Ralf Rangnick has told Marcus Rashford to mirror Jadon Sancho and transform his strong performances in training into games. Rashford started on the bench in Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Watford on Saturday afternoon before coming on in the 74th minute as the team pushed to break the deadlock. However,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City blow away Manchester United in second half to reach FA Cup quarter-finals

Manchester City blew rivals United away in the second half to advance to the quarter-finals of the Women’s FA Cup with a 4-1 win at the Leigh Sports Village.United had capitalised on their early dominance to take the lead in the 13th minute when Katie Zelem’s corner sailed all the way into the net untouched at the far post.City could not make their possession pay before the break but two half-time changes altered the flow of the game as Caroline Weir and Hayley Raso replaced Vicky Losada and Jess Park.Four minutes after the restart, Raso’s cross was deflected into the...
WORLD
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick defends Cristiano Ronaldo selection for Man Utd draw with Watford

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has emphasised “we have to play with the players we have available” and that he started Cristiano Ronaldo against Watford after the forward declared himself fully fit.Having played 85 minutes of the 4-2 win at Leeds last Sunday and then all of the 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid three days later, Ronaldo was again involved for the full duration on Saturday as United were held 0-0 by Watford at Old Trafford.The contest saw the 37-year-old have an effort ruled out for offside and fail to convert a number of other opportunities.While Ronaldo has scored...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

303K+
Followers
18K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy