Edinson Cavani 'is open to listening to offers from Brazilian side Botafogo' ahead of a move away from Manchester United next summer, with 'his agents reaching out to the club' as striker looks for more game time

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is open to listening to offers from Botafogo next summer, according to reports.

The veteran frontman's deal at Old Trafford is set to run down at the end of the season and, as it stands, it is unlikely that he stays at United for another year.

As a result, a number of clubs are set to circle in the fight for his signature, although it may be a side in Brazil who find themselves in pole position.

That is according to Goal, who have claimed that Cavani's agents have reached out to Botafogo to discover whether there is any interest in him on their part.

They have also added, however, that discussions between are at a very early stage.

The length of his contract length or wages haven't been discussed yet, therefore.

One stumbling block could arise from his hefty salary, which sees him currently bank around £250,000-per-week during his stay at United.

All the indications are that Cavani would be keen on securing a return to South America, and he may take a slash to his earnings to make this happen.

The 35-year-old has made just 15 appearances in all competitions this season, and he has scored two goals.

It is thought that he believes he is still capable of playing at an elite level, and is keen for increased game time.