Rugby

Taulupe Faletau is thrust straight back into the Wales starting XV for crucial Six Nations clash against England - with wing Josh Adams also recalled by coach Wayne Pivac

By Alex Bywater For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac described Louis Rees-Zammit as ‘unfortunate’ and defended his decision to drop the breakout star of last year’s Six Nations for Saturday’s crunch battle with England.

Zammit has been left out of the Wales squad for Twickenham with his British & Irish Lions team-mate Josh Adams returning from a calf injury to come in on the wing.

Another Lion in Taulupe Faletau also starts for Pivac’s side despite him having played in just two games for Bath since returning from seven months out with ankle and calf injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KGjH1_0eNyWtoj00
Taulupe Faletau has been picked from the start for Wales against England in the Six Nations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PTLOs_0eNyWtoj00
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac described Louis Rees-Zammit as ‘unfortunate’ to miss out 

On the opposite wing to Adams is Alex Cuthbert who will win his 50th cap.

It means there is no place for 21-year-old speedster Rees-Zammit who lit up the 2021 Six Nations with four tries as Wales claimed a surprise title success.

‘I’m really pleased for Alex to get 50 Tests for his country. It’s a massive achievement and it’s also great to have Josh back from injury. They are two good players,’ said Pivac.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xwK9d_0eNyWtoj00
Wing Josh Adams has also been recalled by coach Wayne Pivac for the Twickenham clash 

WALES TEAM TO FACE ENGLAND

Wales side to face England (KO 4.45pm. Live on ITV and S4C): Liam Williams; Alex Cuthbert, Owen Watkin, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar (capt), Tomos Williams; Wyn Jones, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Will Rowlands, Ross Moriarty, Taine Basham, Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Gareth Thomas, Leon Brown, Seb Davies, Jac Morgan, Kieran Hardy, Gareth Anscombe, Jonathan Davies

‘That means Louis is the unfortunate one this week that misses out.

‘But we’ve looked at the opposition we’re playing and niggly injuries that players pick up from time to time and we think that in this particular match and with the way the game will go, that Alex and Josh are the right selection.’

Rees-Zammit suffered an ankle knock in the warm-up to Wales’ round one Six Nations defeat by Ireland, but still featured both in Dublin and in the home victory over Scotland.

The return of Adams and Faletau are the only two changes from Wales’ 20-17 win last time out. Ross Moriarty switches from No 8 to blindside flanker to accommodate Faletau with Taine Basham completing a well-balanced back-row.

Jac Morgan – who made his Wales debut against Scotland – drops to the bench where he is joined by prop Leon Brown and half-backs Kieran Hardy and Gareth Anscombe who are all set for their first international appearances in 2021.

Scrum-half Hardy scored a fine try when Wales hammered England 40-24 in Cardiff last year.

Pivac said: ‘We’re very pleased to have the experienced Taulupe back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y6lfr_0eNyWtoj00
Pivac admitted that he was 'very pleased' to have Faletau back in the Wales starting XV 

‘He’s trained well during the week and got 80 minutes under his belt last week. From our point of view, he brings a lot of experience so we’re very excited to have him back.

‘Everyone loves playing at home and it’s a first home game of the Six Nations for England.

‘They will be tough opposition, they always are, and both teams are still in this competition so there is a lot at stake.

‘It’s a big game. We had a great result against them last year, but we’re going to have to play very, very well to get the same result this year.

‘We played well against Scotland, but we’ve challenged the boys to make sure we have that same effort away from home this week.’

Both England and Wales have won one and lost one of their two Six Nations games so far and whoever loses at Twickenham will see their Championship hopes for 2022 come to an end.

SPORTS
