ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin emo band Drunk Uncle show off a post-rock/slowcore side on “Punch” (listen)

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs mentioned, Austin emo band Drunk Uncle are gearing up to release their debut album Look Up on March 11 via Count Your Lucky Stars (pre-order), and we're premiering third single "Punch." This one's on the clean, post-rock/slowcore side of emo, and it reminds me...

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Laredo Morning Times

Alternative Rock Band the Neighbourhood Is Going on Hiatus (EXCLUSIVE)

Alternative rock band The Neighbourhood are taking a hiatus, multiple sources confirm to Variety. The group, best known for the 2013 hit “Sweater Weather,” released its fourth album, “Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones,” in September 2020. They played two shows in October 2021 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, N.Y., and released a new line of merch in November. The group has not been active on its Instagram account since then.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Corey Taylor – “On The Dark Side” (John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band Cover)

Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman and Machine Gun Kelly nemesis Corey Taylor released his debut solo album CMFT in 2020. And today, he’s announcing the follow-up EP CMFB…Sides, a collection of nine previously unreleased B-sides, covers, acoustic versions, and live performances. There are covers of songs by KISS, Metallica, Eddie Money, and John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band, whose “On The Dark Side” from the 1983 Eddie And The Cruisers soundtrack serves as the project’s first single. (He also works in a bit of John Mellencamp’s “R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A.,” the Romantics’ “What I Like About You,” and Neil Diamond’s “Cherry, Cherry” at the end.) Listen and check out the full tracklist below.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Tyler, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Officially Separated Just Days After Celebrating Christmas Together

A heartbreaking end to the holidays. Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence officially separated last month — just days after they spent Christmas together. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, listed January 7 as her date of separation from the Boy Meets World alum, 42, in the divorce paperwork she filed in Los Angeles on Friday, February 18. Two weeks earlier, Burke shared an Instagram snap of herself and her husband enjoying the holidays with their pooch, Ysabella.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wonderwall.com

All the evidence Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are still a couple, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2022, starting with this pair… On Feb. 21, Aaron Rodgers hinted on Instagram that he and Shailene Woodley may not have thrown in the towel after all: "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year. @shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you," he captioned a slideshow of photos. The following day, the NFL quarterback gushed about his relationship with the Emmy nominee on the Feb. 22 episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," saying, "When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus, and it changes your perspective because you're able to not look at work as, like, a refuge. … It's been great the last two seasons to have that stability at home. … When things are good in your personal life and your relationships, your friendships, your loved ones, it allows you to just relax and be so much more grateful, I think, for the little things in life." He also claimed he recently told the actress, "I've been with you two years, won two MVPs — that's not a coincidence." When asked if Shailene "changed" or "shaped" him, Aaron replied, "Oh yeah, without a doubt. … I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night: She taught me what unconditional love looks like." According to Page Six, he went on to say that the "Big Little Lies" alum makes his life "more enjoyable and tasteful and exciting." Continued the professional football player, "When you meet your person, life just changes, and you can't possibly not be changed being around those special people that we meet." A viral clip from the interview — during which a woman can be heard laughing as Aaron speaks — floated the theory that Shailene may have even been in the same house as the football star during his chat with "The Pat McAfee Show." When the host asked Aaron about "the woman laughing in the background," he claimed "it's the TV." Suuuure… Despite all the evidence they're still a couple, it's possible, of course, that they're simply just extremely friendly exes. Adding to the confusion, E! News reported days later that on Feb. 22, Aaron and Shailene were spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. "They came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together," a source told the outlet.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slowcore#Emo#Post Rock#American Football#Twiabp
thesource.com

Doja Cat to Debut New Music in Taco Bell Super Bowl Commercial

Taco Bell is returning to the Big Game this Sunday with a commercial that foregoes celebrity endorsements in favor of sending one of Taco Bell’s most outspoken customers-turned-critics: Doja Cat. With a high-energy television piece and the promise of a few overtime surprises, the two have teamed up to...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Charli XCX Shares New Video for “Beg for You”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Football
Harper's Bazaar

Lizzo Searches for Backup Dancers in Her Show Watch Out For The Big Grrrls

Lizzo's bringing her search for plus-size dancers to the small screen. Amazon Studios announced that the superstar's reality competition show Watch Out For The Big Grrrls will premiere on March 25 on Prime Video. The streamer also released the trailer for the series (seen below), which will follow the pop star on her talent search for "confident, bad-ass women" to join the ranks of her backup dancer team, Big Grrrls, for an upcoming world tour.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

‘Elvis’ Trailer: Austin Butler Wows & Shows Off His Vocals As The King Of Rock & Roll

The King has arrived! The first trailer for the highly-anticipated ‘Elvis’ biopic dropped on February 17. Austin Butler kills it as the King of Rock and Roll. We are all shook up over the first official Elvis trailer. The upcoming biopic debuted new footage on February 17. Austin Butler completely transforms into the rock and roll icon, from his look to his incredible vocals. The trailer takes us through Elvis’ rise to superstardom and gives us glimpses of all of Elvis’ iconic looks in his heyday.
MOVIES
Complex

Premiere: Watch Mi’kmaq Rapper Wolf Castle “Get Lit” in New Music Video

The Maritimes’ most promising young MC peered down from high atop his tower. But he hadn’t always known such heights. Before Mi’kmaq rapper and producer of the Pabineau First Nation (near New Brunswick) Wolf Castle starred in his new video “Get Lit,” set, ahem, in a castle, he grappled with far more humble origins. Even without seeing the clip—in which the swiftly ascending artist born Tristan Grant dons a regal robe and bops with stately backup dancers in a medieval palace—the song’s themes about classism immediately hit home. Chalk much of that up to its lofty string sample. Wolf Castle tells Complex Canada he wanted to start off his forthcoming album, Da Vinci’s Inquest, with “a cinematic feeling, and orchestral strings seemed like the perfect fit. I flipped the sample and threw it on some 808s to tell a story about rebellion and finding freedom.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy