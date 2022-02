Dear Stoner: Are automatic herbal infusers worth the money if I make edibles regularly?. Dear Strickland: Automatic herbal infusion machines are fun gadgets for the home chef, but basic cannabis infusions are very easy without them. If you only intend to make butter or cooking oil and have a high tolerance, then your budget’s better served by sticking with a stovetop or slow cooker. Still, I’d be lying if I said that using a machine isn’t effective, and there are some slick options to choose from if you have $300 to spare.

