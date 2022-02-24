Watervliet Restaurant Week returns Feb. 27

WATERVLIET, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The second annual Watervliet Restaurant Week is returning on Sunday, February 27. About 21 restaurants will be offering dine-in specials, as well as take-out options for $20.22 through March 5.

“Restaurant Week 2021 was a huge success for us. It really gave us the opportunity to highlight some of our pub favorites that we offer every day while allowing us to show off some other items that you don’t typically find here at Patrick’s Pub. We sold out almost every night which is a testament to our kitchen crew and the community around us. We’re looking forward to Restaurant Week 2022, gearing up for another exciting week of showing off what we have to offer,” said Kristin Donlon, owner of Patrick’s Pub.

Participating restaurants and specials

3 Brothers Pizza Supreme Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizza, 14”

Arsenal City Tavern Garlic Steak and Shrimp. An eight ounce sliced sirloin toppled with garlic shrimp, served with french fries and a side Caesar salad. Quesadilla Platter. One Steak and one chicken quesadilla served on a stack of nachos with salsa and sour cream. Burger Platter. Two make yout own eight once burgers with french fries. Football Food. One two topping pizza with boneless wings. Smoking It Up. Pizza topped with smoked Gouda, smoked pulled pork, bacon and ham, served with a side of buffalo chicken macaroni and cheese.

Black Bear Inn. Choose one of each. Appetizer: Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad, Pulled Pork Nachos Entree: Coconut Curry Chicken, Chicken and Waffles, Texas Cheese Steak, Philly Cheese Steak Macaroni and Cheese, Pan Seared Salmon Dessert: Brown Butter Cake

Bob’s Diner. Choose two sandwiches. Hot Turkey Sandwich, served with mashed potatoes or french fries and cranberry sauce. Hot Pot Roast Sandwich, served with mashed potatoes or french fries.

Deacon Blues. Roast Turket Dinner, served with stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetable and cranberry sauce. Sausage and Peppers, served over choice of pasta. Large Cheese Pizza, served with antipasto salad and desert.

Patrick’s Pub. Choose one of each. Appetizer: Fried Ravioli, Caesar Salad, Garlic Parmesan Pretzel Bites Entree: Filet Medallions over Rice Pilaf, Penne Alfredo, Sweet Heat Chicken Sandwich Dessert: Cake Parfait, Brownie Parfait

Purple Pub. Choose one of each or get the Pizza/Wing deal Appetizer: Caesar Salad, House Salad, Soup of the Day Entree: Chicken Parm, Steak Burger Dessert: Special dessert of the day A large one topping pizza and a dozen wings

Ted’s Fish Fry One big Ted’s Seafood Combo and dessert (Cheesecake or Carrot Cake)

Valente’s Restaurant. Choose one of each. Appetizer: Bruschetta, Caesar Salad, Antipasto Entree: Chicken Parm, Lobster Ravioli, Chicken Pescara, Broiled Haddock Dessert: Chocolate Fudge Cake, Tiramisu, Cheesecake



You can check the Watervliet website for an up-to-date list of restaurant specials .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.