Red Wings fall at home to the Avalanche

Later tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will take on the Colorado Avalanche in a matchup that will welcome Darren Helm back to Hockeytown. Just moments ago, the Red Wings announced they have recalled center Joe Veleno from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins and removed center Carter Rowney from injured reserve.
There is still a long way to go in the NHL regular season, but each game is now becoming more important with every passing day. The Detroit Red Wings will host the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night and both teams can use two points to continue their playoff push. Colorado...
WATCH: Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic talks to WXYZ's Brad Galli about feeling at home with Detroit, and living near family and friends. The netminder is proving Steve Yzerman right after the trade with the Hurricanes.
The Athletic’s Peter Baugh reports that Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche will not play in Wednesday’s contest with the Detroit Red Wings due to a lower-body injury. MacKinnon was not on the ice for the team’s morning skate and according to the team he is sitting out...
On Wednesday night, the Detroit Red Wings welcomed home their old friend Darren Helm, who now plays for the Colorado Avalanche. Prior to going to Colorado, Helm spent 14 seasons in Hockeytown. During the 1st period, the Red Wings posted “Welcome Back, Darren” on the scoreboard and Helm acknowledged the...
Darren Helm played on some high-powered Detroit Red Wings teams early in his NHL career. Tonight, he returns to Detroit while playing for another top-end club when the Colorado Avalanche visit Little Caesars Arena (7:30, Bally Sports Detroit). Colorado (36-10-4) has a league-leading 76 points and is second in goals...
Jalen Green was playing the best basketball of his rookie season when the All-Star break hit last week, and it carried over on Friday night in Orlando. Green was the Rockets high-scorer, leading the way with 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting.
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Red Wings need your help. The ball club is hiring game day employees for the upcoming season. The organization's annual job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at Frontier Field. The Wings are looking for "highly-motivated and...
The 2004 Detroit Pistons shocked the basketball world by capturing a title over the dominant Shaq and Kobe Lakers. They would go on to make the Finals the very next year, adding some validity to their Championship the season before. But when the NBA released its list of the Top...
Let’s flashback to 1996 for one of the most underrated Detroit Red Wings/Colorado Avalanche hatred videos of all time. As you will see in the battle below, a stick-fight battle ensued after a Red Wings player lost his stick near the benches. But this one ended well for the...
