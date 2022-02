Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey has said she appreciates the fans who praised her appearance in the psychological drama series.Lynskey portrays the adult version of Shauna, in the show about a girl’s soccer team that gets stranded in the mountains after a plane crash.The actor originally spoke about feeling “dismayed by those who can’t seem to believe that Adam (Peter Gadiot), the hunky young artist Shauna has an affair with, may harbour genuine interest in her character”.She also revealed she had to force herself to stop reading negative comments about her body online: “I was looking on Reddit and reading...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO