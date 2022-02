Porpoising - what is it? And why are so many F1 teams struggling to counteract it in 2022? It may be one of the most peculiar words in F1's technical dictionary, but it's a difficult issue that's at the core of 2022's ground effect regulation changes. Luke Smith and Jake Boxall-Legge discuss what it means for the cars and their 2022 hopes, and why it's ruining the hard work at F1's testing shakedown.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO