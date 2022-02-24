ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Trenton Boy Dies Suddenly At Age 16

By Valerie Musson
 1 day ago
Trenton resident Jefferson Jose David Munoz Morataya died unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 13 at the age of 16. Photo Credit: Facebook/Yefferson Munoz

Trenton resident Jefferson Jose David Munoz Morataya died unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 13 at the age of 16.

Born in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Morataya lived in Trenton at the time of his death, his social media page says.

Morataya attended Grace A. Dunn Middle School until 2018, his page says.

Morataya leaves behind numerous family members and close friends.

Morataya’s funeral visitation will be held at Ledford Funeral Home on South Clinton Avenue in Trenton from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26.

His burial will be held in Guatemala, his obituary says.

