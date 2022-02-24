ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev describes his country's invasion of Ukraine as 'terrible' and says 'peace is the most important thing'... just days after he won an ATP doubles title with a Ukrainian partner

By Mike Dickson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Andrey Rublev awoke on Thursday to find that his own country had invaded that of his doubles partner.

Five days previously the Russian world No 7 had won the ATP title in Marseille alongside Ukrainian Denys Molchanov, an unlikely alliance in light of wider world events.

Rublev tried to put the images he had seen on television in the morning out of his head before tackling American MacKenzie McDonald in the quarter-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Championships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6Rht_0eNyRzI800
Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev condemned his country's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X1WdE_0eNyRzI800
Rublev won a double event in Marseille with Ukrainian Denys Molchanov (pictured) this week

He just about managed to do so and registered a 2-6 6-3 6-1 victory after losing the first five games. The 24 year-old Muscovite admitted later that he is troubled by infinitely more profound happenings elsewhere.

'In these moments you realise that my match is not important. It's not about my match, how it affect me. What's happening is much more terrible,' said Rublev.

'You realise how important is to have peace in the world and to respect each other no matter what, to be united. It's about that we should be take care of our earth and of each other. This is the most important thing.'

Like compatriot Daniil Medvedev, Rublev has been targeted online due to his nationality, something that comes with representing a pariah nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4430aX_0eNyRzI800
Rublev marks his victory over American Mackenzie McDonald at the Dubai Championships

'Even if they throw rocks to me, I need to show I'm for the peace, I'm not here to be aggressive or something,' he added.

Russia has far more players than it does high profile tournaments, so any sanctions tennis would impose on those would have little wider effect on the tour.

The women's event in Saint Petersburg was completed earlier this month and Moscow's Kremlin Cup is not due to happen until the late autumn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVRfi_0eNyRzI800
Rublev shared this image on his Instagram account following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

A trickier matter from the geopolitical standpoint for the sport is China, with the exact status and wellbeing of former Wimbledon doubles champion Peng Shuai still unknown.

The WTA Tour last night announced a further rollout of its tournaments for this year, although only up until the US Open. Asia is due to come after that.

The unveiling arrived a day after the ATP Tour revealed its whole 2022 calendar, with four events later in the season confirmed as returning to China, assuming the pandemic has been overcome.

The low-key announcement effectively means that the idea of a united front with the women over Peng Shuai already looks highly unlikely.

Meetings among the WTA hierarchy, scheduled for the next month, will determine whether they will stick to the high-profile stance of Chief Executive Steve Simon that the tour will not return there for its multiple tournaments until the Peng situation has been resolved.

While there has been some increased alignment among the men's and women's tours recently, it shows that major obstacles remain to further progress. High ideals often do not survive their initial collisions with harsh commercial reality.

A spokesman for the ATP said, 'At present, our intention is to play a regular Asian Swing of events this season. However, we are maintaining a flexible approach to the calendar.

'We remain prepared to make changes to our schedule in response to any developments across the course of the season.'

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atp#Ukraine#Russian#Ukrainian#American#Kremlin Cup#Wimbledon
ClutchPoints

Alexander Zverev apologizes as Andy Murray calls him out for ‘dangerous’ Mexican Open behavior

World number three Alexander Zverev was shockingly booted from the Mexican Open for an incident involving a chair umpire at the tournament. Zverev was participating in a doubles match with Marcelo Melo, which the two lost in three sets. The German tennis star was angered by the umpire’s call and proceeded to smash his racket against the chair in a wild turn of events. Zverev’s Mexican Open meltdown prompted three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray to call him out for his behavior, which coincided with an apology from the world number three, via TennisNow and SportingNews.
TENNIS
Telegraph

Watch: Alexander Zverev smashes umpire's chair with racket and fires volley of abuse at official

Alexander Zverev has apologised after he was ejected from the Mexican Open for violently attacking the umpire's chair with his racket during his doubles match. The world No 3 will almost certainly face a fine and even a suspension for his shocking actions on Wednesday, which saw him physically and verbally abuse umpire Alessandro Germani. Zverev, 24, has already been withdrawn from the singles because of his "unsportsmanlike conduct".
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
China
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Rafael Nadal drops truth bomb on Alexander Zverev’s punishment over German’s Mexican Open outburst

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev absolutely lost Wednesday in the Mexican Open, violently attacking the umpire’s chair with his racket while spouting an expletive-laden rant directed at the umpire. The shocking behavior led to the German’s dismissal from the tournament. While Zverev has since apologized for his actions, fellow tennis star Rafael Nadal fully believes that Zverev deserves the punishment.
TENNIS
Reuters

Japan says it is ready to join U.S.-led sanctions on Russia

TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Japan said on Tuesday it stood ready to join the United States and other G7 industrialised nations in slapping sanctions on Russia, should President Vladimir Putin order an invasion of Ukraine. The confirmation by the world's No. 3 economy comes as the crisis in Europe...
WORLD
TMZ.com

Tennis Star Alexander Zverev Attacks Umpire's Chair During On-Court Meltdown

8:08 AM PT -- Zverev has issued an apology for his actions ... calling them "wrong and unacceptable." Zverev added that he apologized to the the chair umpire. "I am going to take the coming days to reflect - on my actions and how I can ensure that it will not happen again," Zverev said. "I am sorry for letting you down."
TENNIS
WGAU

Zverev kicked out of Mexican Open after angry outburst

ACAPULCO, Mexico — (AP) — Third-ranked Alexander Zverev was thrown out of the Mexican Open for violently smashing his racket on the umpire’s chair moments after losing a doubles match. The incident took place after Zverev and Marcelo Melo lost to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-2,...
SPORTS
The Atlantic

The Russian Incursion No One Is Talking About

In the space of a month, Vladimir Putin has effectively managed to transform a former Soviet state into an extension of Russian territory, in full view of the United States and Europe, without firing a single shot in the country. This isn’t unfolding in Ukraine but neighboring Belarus, which has served as a home for Russian troops and military hardware since the start of the year, ostensibly because of planned drills between the two countries’ militaries. Over the weekend, the Belarusian government announced that the 30,000 Russian troops on its soil—Moscow’s largest deployment on Minsk’s territory since the end of the Cold War—could be there to stay.
POLITICS
SkySports

Russian tennis players Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev promote messages of peace

Daniil Medvedev says he wants to "promote peace all over the world" while his Russian compatriot Andrey Rublev delivered the same message. Medvedev, who will become world No 1 on Monday, was speaking after his quarter-final victory over Yoshihito Nishioka in Mexico. He won 6-2 6-3 in just 70 minutes and after, advocated for peace.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

302K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy