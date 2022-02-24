St. James girls basketball wins AHSAA regional final rematch with Geneva

After vanquishing a familiar opponent, the St. James girls basketball team is headed to the Final Four.

The Trojans (24-6) beat Geneva, 47-42, Thursday at Garrett Coliseum in the Class 4A Southeast Regional final.

The Panthers beat St. James 54-43 in last season's regional final, while the Trojans got partial revenge by beating Geneva 60-30 earlier this season. Thursday, they got it in full.

When these teams met last February, Geneva (21-8) held St. James scoreless in the first quarter en route to a 14-0 lead. The Trojans then stormed back to go up 25-22 at halftime.

Thursday's game was eerily similar, but with the teams reversed. St. James scored the game's first 11 points, but Geneva made an 18-3 run to take the lead late in the first half. The Panthers went into the break with a 23-22 advantage.

Geneva built a five-point lead in the third quarter, but K.K. Hall hit a floater early in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 37, and Danielle Greene gave the Trojans the lead with an elbow jumper two minutes later. They didn't trail again.

Ava Card scored 17 points and snared four steals. Hall scored 16 points, hitting all three of her 3-point attempts. That and a 16-of-20 showing at the free-throw line was enough for St. James to withstand shooting 27% from the floor.

Melody Watson finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots for Geneva. Simone Minnifield added 11 points.

St. James will face New Hope at Legacy Arena in Birmingham at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

