SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County discovered a fake Facebook page imitating the Spokane County Interstate Fair. According to a press release, the fake account titled “Spokane-County Interstate’ Fair" has been active for about one week. At first sight, the account looks like the original one, as it copied many items from the main County Fair account. This includes posts and images of upcoming events happening at the fair.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO