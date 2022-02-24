ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Severe weather updates 2/24

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

All schools in Hopkins County are closed. -Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County offices are closed. -First Responders and Law Enforcement are working. -Cumby City Hall is closed. -Como City...

frontporchnewstexas.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hopkins County, TX
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Become a county storm spotter in 2022 with Skywarn/ SSPD

The 2022 severe weather season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service and local public safety officials want you to be ready. The National Weather Service will be conducting a free, virtual severe weather training class for Hopkins County on Thursday, February 17th, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the program will be held in partnership with the Sulphur Springs Police Department. Registration for this online class can be found at: https://www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnmap. There is no cost to attend this class. This virtual class is being combined with Rockwall County.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

WEATHER CLOSURES FEBRUARY 2, 2022

– Sulphur Springs ISD: All campuses and offices closed 2/3, a decision will be made about 2/4 by noon on 2/3. – Saltillo ISD: All campuses and offices closed 2/3, restart school 10 a.m. Friday 2/4. In order to provide mandatory days as required by TEA, 2/21 will no longer be a school holiday.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#City Hall#Extreme Weather#Drivers License Office#Netla
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs ISD to close Thursday for inclement weather

Sulphur Springs ISD announced Wednesday that they will be closing Thursday, Feb. 3, due to inclement weather. All school activities are canceled or postponed. The district has not yet decided whether it will be necessary to close school Friday as well, though they will communicate their decision as soon as possible. All decisions regarding school closings for Sulphur Springs will be updated on Front Porch News.
ENVIRONMENT
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy