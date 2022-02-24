Severe weather updates 2/24

The 2022 severe weather season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service and local public safety officials want you to be ready. The National Weather Service will be conducting a free, virtual severe weather training class for Hopkins County on Thursday, February 17th, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the program will be held in partnership with the Sulphur Springs Police Department. Registration for this online class can be found at: https://www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnmap. There is no cost to attend this class. This virtual class is being combined with Rockwall County.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO