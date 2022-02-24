ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian central bank raises limit on banks' outstanding debt under repo to $50 billion

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian central bank on Thursday said it was raising the ceiling for banks’ outstanding debt under repo auctions to $50 billion from $15 billion as part of measures to support financial stability.

The central bank beefed up the banking sector with extra liquidity and started to sell foreign currency on the forex market after the rouble fell to all-time lows on Thursday after Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine.

Reuters

Reuters

