CT's best Latin American or Caribbean restaurants of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Well, Outsiders, it looks like Connecticut is welcoming a new Powerball Winner! Even better, this marks the second-largest prize in Connecticut’s lottery history. On Monday, a lucky Connecticut lottery player hit the Powerball jackpot. According to lottery officials, the winning lottery ticket sold at a One Stop convenience store in Cheshire. The cash value of the ticket is estimated at $124 million. However, another lucky player grabbed the winning ticket for the Lucky for Life “$25,000 a Year for Life” game. This ticket sold at a Stratford 24/7 Express.
