CT's best Latin American or Caribbean restaurants of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Greek food in general is something that has only entered my life relatively recently. My diet primarily has been overridden with Italian cuisine and burgers mostly. I had a girlfriend a couple of years ago who insisted that I try some traditional Greek food, and that it was made right. I remember the first time that I tried falafel. It reminded of me of hush puppies! Since then, I've tried a number of Greek staples such as baklava and moussaka, which I've thoroughly enjoyed. There is one; however, that seems to be the king of them all: the gyro.

2 DAYS AGO