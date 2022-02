Impossible no more: Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission said Tuesday they had resumed trying to develop a state legislative map plan after declaring on Thursday that doing so would be impossible. As Andrew Tobias writes, the development comes the day before an Ohio Supreme Court deadline for officials on the commission to explain why they shouldn’t be held in contempt of court. The commission is expected to meet again today at 4 p.m. and this week could pass new state legislative or congressional maps.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO