Argentina's MercadoLibre says to invest $1.47 bln in Mexico this year

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Argentinian e-commerce firm MercadoLibre Inc said on Thursday it will invest $1.475 billion to develop operations in Mexico this year, an increase of roughly a third, building on strong growth in the country in 2021.

The company said it aims to innovate in technology, strengthen its logistic operations and develop “priority” categories in its online marketplace such as fashion and supermarkets.

MercadoLibre added that Mexico delivered the highest net revenue in the region in the fourth quarter, adding that sales volume grew by 33%.

“Mexico is a priority country,” said David Geisen, Mercado Libre’s Mexico country manager, adding that the online retailer has invested $2.195 billion in the country over the last 5 years.