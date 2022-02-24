2 men sentenced to federal prison for Evansville-area robbery spree in 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Two men were sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison Wednesday for the armed robbery of convenience stores in Evansville and Elberfeld, Indiana during a crime spree in August 2020.

Davontai Jones-Robinson, 25, of Evansville, and Trinity Taylor, 27, of Prattville, Alabama, pleaded guilty to commercial robbery, conspiracy and firearms charges. Both men were sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

In their plea agreements, Jones-Robinson and Taylor admitted to robbing a Kwik Stop convenience store in Evansville on Aug. 13, 2020. Police say Jones-Robinson entered the store with a rifle, brandished it at the clerk, and stole an unknown quantity of cash and cigarettes. During the robbery, Taylor circled the store in a rented getaway car.

Jones-Robinson told investigators he and Taylor later spent the stolen cash at the Tropicana Casino in Downtown Evansville.

During the early-morning hours of Aug. 14, 2020, the two men robbed a Circle K gas station in Evansville. Once again, Taylor waited outside the store in the getaway vehicle while Jones-Robinson stole cash and cigarettes, according to investigators.

Several hours later, the two men drove to Elberfield where they used the same tactics to rob a Chuckles convenience store. Police say they stole cash before fleeing the scene.

On the afternoon of Aug. 14, 2020, law enforcement officers located Taylor driving the rented getaway car. Investigators said he was in possession of nearly $300 in cash.

Early the next morning, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at an Evansville residence shared by Taylor, Jones-Robinson and another person. According to the news release, officers located Jones-Robinson around this same time, and he disclosed the location of the rifle he used in the robberies.

The FBI Indiana Violent Crime Task Force investigated the case, according to the news release. The Evansville Police Department, Warrick County Sheriff's Department and the Indiana State Police provided assistance.

