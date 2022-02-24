ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bucs tight end O.J. Howard selected for Ed Block Courage Award by teammates

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BWrZY_0eNyNx6A00
Bucs tight end O.J. Howard, who appeared in all 19 games this past season after suffering a torn Achilles in October 2020, has been chosen by his teammates as the club’s 2021 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. [ MATT ROURKE | Associated Press ]

Bucs tight end O.J. Howard, who appeared in all 19 games this past season after suffering a torn Achilles in October 2020, has been chosen by his teammates as the club’s 2021 Ed Block Courage Award recipient.

The award honors players who symbolize “professionalism, great strength and dedication in addition to being community role models,” according to a team news release. Past Bucs recipients include Gerald McCoy, Vincent Jackson, Ronde Barber, John Lynch, Derrick Brooks and Warrick Dunn.

“I’m extremely grateful to be selected as the Buccaneers nominee for this prestigious award,” Howard said in the news release.

“It’s always rewarding to look back and see how much progress I’ve made after overcoming a major setback. For me this is the cherry on top of what unwavering faith, dedication and resiliency can bring along the journey of life. I’m forever thankful.”

The team’s first-round draft choice in 2017, Howard had the least productive of his four healthy NFL seasons, managing only 14 catches (on 21 targets) for 135 yards and a touchdown. He appeared in a career-low 31 percent of his team’s offensive snaps, and as an unrestricted free agent may not fit into the team’s future plans.

But his role in the community never dissipated.

The Got Da Juice 1K Foundation, which Howard founded in 2017, continues hosting programs and initiatives (football camps, community events, etc.) designed to empower youth via sports and education. In 2020, he donated meals to needy families during the pandemic, and he has helped present team-sponsored scholarships to young women pursuing sports careers.

Other philanthropic endeavors include visiting local children’s hospitals, greeting service members at MacDill Air Force Base and donating tickets to local charity groups as part of his “O.J.’s Juice Pack” program.

The 44th Ed Block Courage Awards, where the recipients from all 32 NFL teams will be recognized, will be held in Baltimore in April.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Going low makes Tampa police chief mess even worse | Editorial

This article represents the opinion of the Tampa Bay Times Editorial Board. Selecting Tampa’s next police chief is feeling more like a politically-themed episode of Keystone Kops. Inexplicably, the mayor and her underlings kept the public, City Council and other interested parties in the dark about the selection process. Now they appear to be flailing as they try to regain control. The latest evidence came late last week when the mayor’s spokesman went on the attack, injecting gender politics into the mess. The move came off as silly and desperate.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
NFL
NBC Sports

Bruce Arians: People don’t like Blaine Gabbert’s record, but he’s never played with a team this good

With Tom Brady opting for retirement, the Buccaneers have to find a new starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Many people expect that search to result in the arrival of a player from outside the organization, but they do have Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask on hand. Trask didn’t play at all after being drafted in the second round last year, but Gabbert has has started 48 NFL games since being taken 10th overall by the Jaguars in 2011.
NFL
INFORUM

Could Carson Wentz be Tom Brady's successor in Tampa Bay?

TAMPA, Fla. — In the wake of an embarrassing late-season collapse, Carson Wentz’s future as a Colt suddenly appears flimsy. So do his odds of resurfacing in a pewter uniform. Only 11 months after arriving to Indianapolis via trade with the Eagles, Wentz, 29, finds himself aboard the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warrick Dunn
Tampa Bay Times

Surveillance video helps Tampa police arrest man, 22, for murder

TAMPA — Surveillance video was used to help identify 22-year-old Richard Griffin Jr. as the man behind a Feb. 7 shooting that left one dead, Tampa police say. Police say Griffin picked up a 31-year-old man around 3:30 a.m. and drove him to the 8700 block of N. 30th Street, between Busch Gardens and Rowlett Park, where he later shot and killed him.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

2 young children, man found dead in South Florida pool

HOLLYWOOD — Two young children and a man drowned in a backyard pool at a South Florida home, police said. Police officers were called to the home in Hollywood shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a spokeswoman for the agency told news outlets. They performed CPR on the vicims, who were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
FanSided

Buccaneers set to lose another offensive star in free agency

The Buccaneers would be smart to start planning for a future without Ryan Jensen. In a world without Tom Brady, the Buccaneers will want to keep their offensive line as well-staffed as possible to make life easy for whoever takes over for the GOAT. Any quarterback that comes in will...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ed Block Courage Award#Bucs#American Football#Macdill Air Force Base#O J#Juice Pack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

1 dead, 6 hurt when Bentley crashes into outdoor Florida cafe

MIAMI BEACH — One person has died and another six people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after an older woman drove her Bentley into the outdoor dining area of an Italian restaurant on Miami Beach, authorities said. Miami Beach police said on Twitter that the woman...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Miami Herald

Former Mizzou quarterback could be picked as Buccaneers’ replacement for Tom Brady

ESPN’s grades for players in the 2011 NFL Draft gave Mizzou quarterback Blaine Gabbert a 96 out of 100, which was tied for the fourth-best of any prospect. Gabbert, who passed for more than 6,000 yards in two seasons with the Tigers, was the highest-rated quarterback in the draft, ahead of Cam Newton. The Jaguars snagged Gabbert with the 10th overall pick.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy