Bucs tight end O.J. Howard selected for Ed Block Courage Award by teammates

Bucs tight end O.J. Howard, who appeared in all 19 games this past season after suffering a torn Achilles in October 2020, has been chosen by his teammates as the club’s 2021 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. [ MATT ROURKE | Associated Press ]

Bucs tight end O.J. Howard, who appeared in all 19 games this past season after suffering a torn Achilles in October 2020, has been chosen by his teammates as the club’s 2021 Ed Block Courage Award recipient.

The award honors players who symbolize “professionalism, great strength and dedication in addition to being community role models,” according to a team news release. Past Bucs recipients include Gerald McCoy, Vincent Jackson, Ronde Barber, John Lynch, Derrick Brooks and Warrick Dunn.

“I’m extremely grateful to be selected as the Buccaneers nominee for this prestigious award,” Howard said in the news release.

“It’s always rewarding to look back and see how much progress I’ve made after overcoming a major setback. For me this is the cherry on top of what unwavering faith, dedication and resiliency can bring along the journey of life. I’m forever thankful.”

The team’s first-round draft choice in 2017, Howard had the least productive of his four healthy NFL seasons, managing only 14 catches (on 21 targets) for 135 yards and a touchdown. He appeared in a career-low 31 percent of his team’s offensive snaps, and as an unrestricted free agent may not fit into the team’s future plans.

But his role in the community never dissipated.

The Got Da Juice 1K Foundation, which Howard founded in 2017, continues hosting programs and initiatives (football camps, community events, etc.) designed to empower youth via sports and education. In 2020, he donated meals to needy families during the pandemic, and he has helped present team-sponsored scholarships to young women pursuing sports careers.

Other philanthropic endeavors include visiting local children’s hospitals, greeting service members at MacDill Air Force Base and donating tickets to local charity groups as part of his “O.J.’s Juice Pack” program.

The 44th Ed Block Courage Awards, where the recipients from all 32 NFL teams will be recognized, will be held in Baltimore in April.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.