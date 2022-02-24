Affordable Housing Lottery Opens for 26 Units in New Glendale Building, Rent Starts at $900

80-97 Cypress Ave. (NYC Housing Connect)

An affordable housing lottery has opened for 26 units in a new Glendale building — with rent starting below $1,000 a month.

The apartments are located in a newly constructed five-story building located at 80-97 Cypress Ave. near Highland Park.

The 26 units, a mix of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, are available to households earning up to 60 percent of the area median income through the lottery. For a family of four, 60 percent equates to $71,580.

The other 40 units in the 66-unit building are reserved for community members with special needs or who were formerly homeless through the organization WellLife Network — which offers services to people with intellectual disabilities and mental health issues.

“This life-changing initiative will target New York’s most vulnerable citizens in need of supportive housing,” WellLife Network said in a statement.

The building features a rooftop garden, a communal event room, an exercise facility, a laundry room and “forest-like” landscaping.

The affordable housing lottery units are open to households who make between $34,218 and $77,340 a year. Residents of Community Board 5—which includes areas such as Ridgewood, Glendale, Middle Village and Maspeth—are given a preference for half of the lottery apartments.

Ten studio apartments are available for $900 a month for households of one to two people who make between $34,218 and $57,300 combined annually.

Six one-bedroom apartments are available for $1,132 a month for households of one to three people who make between $42,583 and $64,440 combined annually.

Ten two-bedroom apartments are available for $1,350 a month for households of two to four people who make between $51,052 and $77,340 combined annually.

A full breakdown of the eligible income requirements is below.

(NYC Housing Connect)

In addition to rent, tenants are responsible for paying for electricity and gas stoves.

To apply for the affordable housing lottery, fill out an application online or mail a self-addressed envelope to CYPRESS AVE Apartments C/O CGMR Compliance Partners, PO BOX 440, WADING RIVER, NY 11792 to receive a paper application.