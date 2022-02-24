ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elden Ring: release date, trailer and PC system requirements

By Marcos Thadani
lakebit.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s one of the most anticipated video games of all time, and Elden Ring is now close to seeing a release worldwide. Scheduled to launch on the 25th of February on consoles, the game will be actually be available before that for some players. This can be seen in the worldwide...

www.lakebit.com

epicstream.com

PlayStation 6 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features And Design: Gaming Console Smaller Than PlayStation 5? PS6 To Reportedly Have Expandable Storage And Bluetooth Audio Support

Here is everything we know so far about the yet-to-be-confirmed PlayStation 6. Sony has not confirmed that PlayStation 6 is in the pipeline already. However, speculations about the yet-to-be-confirmed game console have been making rounds online for quite some time now. It took a very long time for the company...
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Nintendo Switch Sports' Trailer Brings Back Fan-Favorite Game

Videogame giant Nintendo is releasing a long-awaited sequel to one of Wii’s biggest successes, Wii Sports. Titled Nintendo Switch Sports for its newest console, the game will see the return of fan-favorite activities along with new challenges for gamers to enjoy. News of the game broke during Nintendo Direct, an online presentation where the company shares information about new and existing games.
TENNIS
digitalspy.com

The best Elden Ring pre-order deals on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC

The epic new fantasy RPG from Dark Souls developers FromSoftware and Game of Thrones author George RR Martin is just around the corner, with Elden Ring set for release on Friday, February 25 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. The highly anticipated title puts you in a vast open world known...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Game#Game Feel#System Requirements#Xbox One#Video Game#European
laptopmag.com

Elden Ring PC requirements: Here are the recommended specs

The long-awaited Elden Ring is launching on February 25, and if you're wondering if your gaming laptop or PC is ready for a trip to The Lands Between, minimum and recommended PC requirements have been revealed. FromSoftware’s upcoming open-world action RPG will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One,...
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Major leak reveals Verizon's trade-in deal for 5G Galaxy S22 line offering up to $1K off

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Tipster Evan Blass has disseminated an email that leaks what appears to be a page from Verizon's website promoting a pre-order deal for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. This mock-up of the webpage shows that Verizon intends to offer a deal that results in a price break of up to $1,000 on a purchase of one of the phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series with a trade-in of certain "select" handsets.
CELL PHONES
Houston Chronicle

Samsung's new S22 smartphones include a Note in Galaxy clothing

At the end of 2021, fans of Samsung’s Galaxy Note learned to their dismay that the oversize smartphone with the built-in stylus was being discontinued. The Note, which debuted more than a decade ago, had built a following that was devoted — and was now devastated. No new...
CELL PHONES
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Elden Ring PC Requirements Appear Online Briefly Before Being Removed

With just weeks to go before Elden Ring releases, those planning on buying it on the PC platform got some brief insights into how much power they'd need to run the game when the PC requirements showed up on Steam. We say those insights were brief because even though the requirements appeared on the game's page, they were soon taken off with a "TBD" replacing them just as the page showed before. Those who spotted the requirements were able to screenshot them before they were removed, however, and the results are some specs that seem higher than some were expecting.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Elden Ring’s PC specs and minimum requirements revealed

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring is right around the corner – it will drop on 25 February 2022 on Playstation and Xbox consoles as well as on PC. PC gamers in particular have been hoping to hear news regarding the specifications required to run the game. Elden Ring is set to be the company’s biggest title both in terms of scale and technical demand. Now the company has officially revealed both the minimum and recommended specs for PC and it looks like the game will be more demanding than predecessors such as Dark Souls. If you were hoping to play the game...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Jurassic World PlayStation VR 2 game under development

It has been revealed this week that the game designers at Coatsink the studio responsible for creating Jurassic World Aftermath game. Are currently working on a launch title for the new PlayStation VR 2 headset. Sony unveiled the next generation virtual reality headset earlier this month but as yet hasn’t announced a launch date or pricing for the new gaming hardware.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Samsung’s LTE-equipped Galaxy Watch 4 has dropped to its lowest price to date

If you, like me, pigged out on one too many chocolates on Valentine’s Day and / or chicken wings during Super Bowl Sunday, today’s smartwatch deal may help you get back on track with your fitness goals. Right now, Samsung’s LTE-outfitted Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale in both size configurations for its lowest prices to date. At the moment, you can pick up the 44mm version at Amazon and Best Buy for $249.99 instead of $329.99 or the 40mm variant for $219.99 (Amazon, Best Buy).
ELECTRONICS
epicstream.com

PlayStation Plus Free Games For March 2022 Release Date, Titles & Teasers: Ark: Survival Evolved, Ghostrunner, Team Sonic Racing And More

Here are the confirmed PlayStation Plus Free Games for March 2022. Sony has officially revealed the new lineup of free games that would come to PlayStation Plus in March 2022. The company’s official announcement came just days after a leak revealed two of the three suspected free games to be made available in the subscription service next month.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

What is the Apex Legends Mobile Release Date?

Apex Legends is arguably the most popular Battle Royale game in the world right now. It normally has the most streamers and has been a game that is consistently pushing out updates while still adding to the story. With Fortnite and PUBG already on mobile many were wondering when Apex Legends might make its way. Fans have had their wish granted as Apex Legends will be coming to mobile but many will be wondering, what is the Apex Legends Mobile Release Date? Here is the latest on the Apex Mobile Release Date.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Here's why you should play the PS4 version of Elden Ring on PS5

Before you eagerly launch yourself into Elden Ring and prepare to die countless times, you might want to rethink how you’re playing the game if you’re on PS5. That’s because tests have suggested that the PS4 Pro version of the game is in fact the best way to play Elden Ring if you want to prioritize frame rate.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Fire Emblem Game Gets Release Date Update From Nintendo Insider

Fire Emblem fans are desperate for information on the next proper Fire Emblem game. During the February Nintendo Direct, a new Fire Emblem game was announced, but it's a spin-off and not from the usual developer of the series, Intelligent Systems. That said, for months, rumors have been circulating claiming that not only is the next proper Fire Emblem game in development at Intelligent Systems but that its nearing the final stages of development, which means also nearing a release. Despite this, there's been no formal announcement, leaving some fans of the series they will be stuck replaying 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses -- the most recent mainline entry in the series -- for the foreseeable future.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Bandai Namco acknowledges problems in Elden Ring’s PC version

Bandai Namco, in a note to players on Friday, acknowledged performance issues with Elden Ring on Windows PC and promised improvements are on the way. Nonetheless, stuttering, slow frame rate, and other distractions have given the otherwise critically acclaimed RPG a “mixed” reputation in Steam’s customer reviews.
VIDEO GAMES

