STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Whether it be roads, expressways, or new buildings, Staten Island seems to always be under construction. The island population rose quickly after the connection to Brooklyn via the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in the mid ‘60s to current island growth in communities like Dongan Hills, where a new PS/IS 48 opened at 1050 Targee Street on September 9th, 2013; joined by District 75′s school P373.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO