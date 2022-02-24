ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad: Children rescued from stranded school bus in water rescue

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35rpkf_0eNyMY7U00

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County children were safely rescued from a stranded school bus on Thursday morning.

According to a post from the Hawkins County Resc ue Squad , a bus with children on it was surrounded by floodwater, prompting a water rescue.

All children were removed from the bus by rescuers and taken to Saint Clair School. No one was injured, according to the rescue squad. The rescue squad also expressed their thanks to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office for helping with transportation of the students.

Father, paralyzed son escape Hawkins Co. home before collapse

Hawkins County Director of Schools apologized to parents in a Facebook post shortly after noon on Thursday for the decision to run schools on a two-hour delay rather than closing schools due to inclement weather.

Hixson wrote that initial radar and predictions indicated that the rainfall would not be so serious in Hawkins County, bus routes were pre-driven ahead of the delayed schedule.

Please know we always try to make the safest decisions possible, and truly thought we were going to be able to run school today safely, following the delay,” Hixson wrote.

In an email Thursday evening, Hixson commended the bus driver’s actions.

One of our veteran bus drivers faced a tough decision this morning due to the sudden onslaught of water resulting from the downpour around 9:00 am. The area of the County that was hit the hardest with this mid morning rain was the Bulls Gap and St. Clair areas.

All drivers are instructed to avoid driving into water, but our driver was faced with crossing the water to deliver our students to the school site at St. Clair Elementary, a short distance away, or avoid the threat and wait it out. He made the safest decision and avoided the threat. This resulted in a back up of traffic and necessary assistance from EMS and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department. The Sheriff’s Department utilized their MRAP vehicle, a tactical vehicle capable of forging deep water, to transport students from the bus to the school site. I am extremely proud of our driver’s decision, when presented with a tough decision. I am thankful for his decision, and I am extremely thankful for the first responders who assisted in getting our driver and students to the school site.

This situation demonstrates the uncertainty of flooding in our region and serves as a good reminder to err on the side of student safety. To this end, we will be closing Hawkins County Schools tomorrow, Friday, February 25.

Matt Hixson, director of schools

Hawkins County Schools and some other local school districts will be closed Friday due to the weather.

Flooded roadways & areas to avoid across Northeast TN

The rescue squad also stated earlier Thursday that part of Highway 113 was shut down due to flooding. However, as of 11:15 a.m., the highway had been reopened.

On Wednesday, a man was rescued from floodw aters along Stanley Valley Road after his truck was carried a half-mile downstream. The driver had attempted to cross a bridge when the truck was swept away. He was ultimately rescued after crews were able to get a raft out to the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Father, paralyzed son escape Hawkins Co. home before collapse

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Hawkins County man and his paralyzed son were able to get out of their 3-story home before it collapsed Thursday. The owner of the home, Dean Myers told News Channel 11 that he and his son, who is confined to a wheelchair, were watching television with their dog Thursday […]
WJHL

Passenger killed in Smyth County crash

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was killed in a crash Monday morning in Smyth County. It happened around 9:46 a.m. at the intersection of Routes 605 and 600. According to the Virginia State Police, a Ford Taurus traveling west on Route 605 was hit by a southbound Dodge Ram 2500 at […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hawkins County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Hawkins County, TN
Accidents
Hawkins County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WJHL

Carter Co. authorities release new photo of missing children

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities released a new photo of three children who have been missing for a week. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jacob Harmon, 15; Joshua Harmon, 12; and Amber Harmon, 8, who were last seen on Feb. 18. According to the sheriff’s office, Jacob Harmon was last seen wearing […]
WJHL

THP trooper was placed on leave three days before arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tennessee state trooper charged with vandalism and violating a protective order was placed on paid leave three days before his arrest. Trooper Nicholas Collins “was placed on discretionary leave with pay pending an ongoing internal investigation” on Feb. 17, according to THP Public Information Officer Bill Miller. Collins was arrested […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Squad#Rescue Team#Accident#Hawkins Co#Saint Clair School#Ems#The Sheriff S Department#Mrap
WJHL

Portion of Elizabethton road washed away by flooding

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A road in Carter County was been washed out by flooding that affected much of the area on Thursday. According to Carter County dispatch, part of Charity Hill Road in the Siam community is gone. The portion of the road that was washed away is between 1618 and 1626 Charity Hill […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Flooded roadways & areas to avoid across Northeast TN

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Steady rainfall Thursday led to floodwater in lower land areas across the Tri-Cities. News Channel 11 reached out to various local dispatchers, who advised motorists to avoid certain areas and to drive with caution as the rain continues. Carter County Dispatchers said there have been no reports of impassable roads or […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Facebook
WJHL

Elizabethton man arrested for felony stalking in Knox Co.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the second incident occurred on Feb. 17, not Feb. 27. KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man was arrested in Knox County after authorities said he stalked and threatened to kill someone. Monty Lynn Haskill is facing several charges, including felony stalking and aggravated assault. […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Greene County Schools bus routes change due to flooding

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Schools made bus route changes Thursday morning due to flooding, according to an alert from the school system. Buses will not run on the following routes: Marvin Flatwoods Delta Valley Reed Burkey Pottertown Toby Crumley Croff Kirk Spears Dykes John Graham Holland Kennytown Carters Valley Weems Chapel Union […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Tennessee man arrested, charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 28-year-old Memphis man was arrested Thursday following his indictment for assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Joshua Hernandez, also known as Ace Hernandez, is charged in an indictment with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a resisted […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJHL

WJHL

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy