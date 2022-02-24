Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad: Children rescued from stranded school bus in water rescue

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County children were safely rescued from a stranded school bus on Thursday morning.

According to a post from the Hawkins County Resc ue Squad , a bus with children on it was surrounded by floodwater, prompting a water rescue.

All children were removed from the bus by rescuers and taken to Saint Clair School. No one was injured, according to the rescue squad. The rescue squad also expressed their thanks to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office for helping with transportation of the students.

Hawkins County Director of Schools apologized to parents in a Facebook post shortly after noon on Thursday for the decision to run schools on a two-hour delay rather than closing schools due to inclement weather.

Hixson wrote that initial radar and predictions indicated that the rainfall would not be so serious in Hawkins County, bus routes were pre-driven ahead of the delayed schedule.

Please know we always try to make the safest decisions possible, and truly thought we were going to be able to run school today safely, following the delay,” Hixson wrote.

In an email Thursday evening, Hixson commended the bus driver’s actions.

One of our veteran bus drivers faced a tough decision this morning due to the sudden onslaught of water resulting from the downpour around 9:00 am. The area of the County that was hit the hardest with this mid morning rain was the Bulls Gap and St. Clair areas. All drivers are instructed to avoid driving into water, but our driver was faced with crossing the water to deliver our students to the school site at St. Clair Elementary, a short distance away, or avoid the threat and wait it out. He made the safest decision and avoided the threat. This resulted in a back up of traffic and necessary assistance from EMS and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department. The Sheriff’s Department utilized their MRAP vehicle, a tactical vehicle capable of forging deep water, to transport students from the bus to the school site. I am extremely proud of our driver’s decision, when presented with a tough decision. I am thankful for his decision, and I am extremely thankful for the first responders who assisted in getting our driver and students to the school site. This situation demonstrates the uncertainty of flooding in our region and serves as a good reminder to err on the side of student safety. To this end, we will be closing Hawkins County Schools tomorrow, Friday, February 25. Matt Hixson, director of schools

Hawkins County Schools and some other local school districts will be closed Friday due to the weather.

The rescue squad also stated earlier Thursday that part of Highway 113 was shut down due to flooding. However, as of 11:15 a.m., the highway had been reopened.

On Wednesday, a man was rescued from floodw aters along Stanley Valley Road after his truck was carried a half-mile downstream. The driver had attempted to cross a bridge when the truck was swept away. He was ultimately rescued after crews were able to get a raft out to the vehicle.

