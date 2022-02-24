ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

It’s the biggest, oldest, best Mardi Gras block party — And here’s your invitation

By Wild Bill Wood
 1 day ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — It’s called Bacchus Bash .

The pandemic put it on pause last year.

But there’s good news.

It’s back for 2022.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is LIVE at the Mardi Gras tradition that’s been a celebration for almost four decades now.

The date is Sunday, February 27.

It starts at noon with food, music, drinks, and fun.

It’s at Generations Hall.

That’s at 310 Andrew Higgins in New Orleans.

The best part? It’s free to get in.

