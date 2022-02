Los Angeles police have asked the public for help and are offering a $115,000 reward for information in the case of a 16-year-old girl who was found murdered and dumped along a highway. Authorities suspect that Tioni Theus, whose body was discovered on 8 January, may have been a victim of human trafficking. According to the coroner’s office, she had been shot in the neck. State, county, and city officials have joined forces to offer the reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and a conviction. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom approved $50,000 of state...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 29 DAYS AGO