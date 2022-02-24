New Orleanians with Ukrainian ties asking for nation’s support amid crisis

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – New Orleanians with strong ties to the Ukraine say it’s more important than ever that the Ukraine receives support from the United States.

Edward Hayes, the honorary consul of Ukraine for the State of Louisiana, says Americans should be concerned about the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Hayes says Russia President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine is the most significant border infringement since World War II.

“Russia is really trying to upend all of the things that we’ve done to promote international peace, to recognize democracy and freedom since the end of World War II,” explained Hayes.

Former New Orleans City Councilman Arnie Fielkow, who, along with his wife, adopted their two daughters from the Ukraine, says steps need to be taken to show Russia their takeover won’t be tolerated.

“This issue has global implications to it whether it’s renewed sanctions, stronger sanctions, providing Ukraine with more military aid, possibly even accelerating their entry into NATO and the European Union.”

Hayes says the direct economic effects will be unique because if the price of oil increases, Louisiana could experience some financial benefit, but trade sanctions with Russia may hurt local oil refineries and other businesses.

“The most important thing, I think, is that we all have to be willing to accept certain sacrifices to protect and promote the democracy that is trying to take root in Eastern Europe,” said Hayes. “It’s a question that we all have to grapple with, and in my opinion, it’s something that we have to unconditionally support.”

Fielkow believes the United States has an obligation to protect democracies like the Ukraine.

“If we don’t stand up loudly and say, ‘No, we will not tolerate that,’ then I’m not sure what American values really are all about,” said Fielkow.

Hayes and Fielkow say that the best way to support the Ukraine is to start a conversation about the current situation.

They also believe the Ukraine may be on the verge of a refugee crisis as refugees fleeing the unrest will look to other countries, including the U.S., for humanitarian help.

