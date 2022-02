The Boston Celtics have not trailed in any of their last five road games heading into Saturday afternoon's visit to the lottery-bound Detroit Pistons. Overall, Boston has won six straight road contests. In the last five wire-to-wire victories, the Celtics have outscored the opposition by a combined 148 points -- the largest point differential in a five-game road span in NBA history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

