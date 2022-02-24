McAlester bracing for more sleet and ice

MCALESTER, Okla. — Cars on the road are far and few between in McAlester Thursday.

But road crews are out salting and sanding in anticipation of another round of sleet and ice.

Snow plow in McAlester

FOX23 saw some semi trucks moving through the area slowly Thursday morning, after several semis were stuck Wednesday night on US 69.

The northbound lanes of US 69 were closed after the semis were stuck in ice. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol spent hours clearing the backup that stretched for miles.

OHP’s Captain Jack Choate said the hills presented challenges for them and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT).

“Probably half of the trucks that were stopped had frozen brakes, so wrestling with being stuck on an incline, getting wreckers to them,” said Choate. “We couldn’t get emergency vehicles to them because all the trucks were stopping side by side, and we cant drive the normal direction.”

ODOT moved equipment in to try to treat the road during the backup. The lanes reopened around 9 p.m.

Now more freezing rain is sleet is expected to move through Pittsburg County

ODOT says it has 40 trucks working across nine counties on the region that are focusing on laying down sand, while McAlester city crews are salting intersections and main roads.

©2022 Cox Media Group