What’s in a nose? Smell training may help recovery from Covid-19 anosmia

By Brandi Fullwood
KUOW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOtolaryngologists treating Covid-19 patients with impaired smell are finding success with a whiff of intense odors like cloves, eucalyptus, rose, and lemon. Covid-19 symptoms range from a headache or dry cough to a bout of fevers or chills. And sometimes a sore throat or muscle aches. Telling those symptoms apart from...

kuow.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
