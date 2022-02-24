ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traveling Thursday night ‘may be difficult,’ city says

By Jaymes Langrehr
 1 day ago
WISC-TV/Channel 3000.

MADISON, Wis. — With anywhere between two and four inches of snow expected in the Madison area Thursday night, city officials say street crews are ready to hit the road for plowing and salting again.

Streets superintendent Charlie Romines says the city’s 32 trucks will get on the road once the storm gets underway later Thursday to maintain the main thoroughfares during the evening commute. Trucks will continue their routes through the night to clear as much as they can, but city officials say people may need to plan for a slower Friday morning commute.

Residential areas may not be salted, so roads in local neighborhoods may be even more slippery than others. The city will only plow neighborhood streets if we see more than three inches of snowfall.

You can check for updates on Thursday’s forecast here and get them delivered directly to your phone through the free First Warn Weather App.

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

