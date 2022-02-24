ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chaos at Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C. as woman surrounded by cops after MURDER painted in giant red letters

By Mollie Mansfield
The US Sun
 1 day ago

A WOMAN was detained after the word 'murder' was painted in giant red letters outside of the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C.

The woman was wearing a hoodie with a face mask on as she was surrounded by six cops on Thursday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eo32h_0eNyLZ2Q00
MURDER was painted in front of the building Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ir59G_0eNyLZ2Q00
The woman was detained outside of the Russian Embassy Credit: Getty

In front of her, 'MURDER' could be seen written in red spray paint along the floor. Rain began to wash away the paint.

Earlier this morning, protesters gathered outside of the embassy to call on President Biden for action after Ukraine was invaded by Russia.

Demonstrators could be seen holding Ukraine flags and holding signs, one of which read: "PUTIN BURN IN HELL!"

It comes just hours after a salvo of missiles and airstrikes hit Ukraine as Putin launched his long-feared full-scale assault, sparking outrage around the world.

The strongman claimed the attack was needed to protect those living in eastern Ukraine.

Around 200,000 Russian troops were ready to move in as they were stationed in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.

Follow our Ukraine Russia invasion live blog for the very latest news and updates...

Hundreds are already feared to have been killed and the death toll could rise in the hundreds of thousands, with millions displaced.

A boy was killed after an apartment building was shelled in Kharkiv.

The Russian military claims it has successfully targeted Ukrainian airbases, alleging it has "knocked out" the country's air defenses.

Tanks have allegedly been seen on the ring road in Kharkiv and moved into Mariupol

PUTIN'S FORCES ROLL IN

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law and urged his people to stay home.

He claimed that Moscow has suffered serious losses.

He rejected Moscow’s claims that Ukraine posed a threat to Russia and made an emotional plea for peace to the people of Russia.

“You are being told that this is a plan to free the people of Ukraine,” he said while speaking in Russian. “But the Ukrainian people are free.”

Comments / 45

LeftRightLeft
10h ago

Good for her! She choose the appropriate color to painting it!

Reply
10
Tru American
11h ago

Good for her. Great idea. Let’s run every Russian in the country out.

Reply(3)
12
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York City, NY
