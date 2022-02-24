Man looking to get his haircut is robbed at gunpoint in Mid-City

A man looking to get his haircut in Mid-City is then robbed at gunpoint allegedly by the person who was supposed to cut the victim’s hair.

It happened Wednesday at about 6:31 p.m. in the 4100 block of South Carrollton Avenue.

According to a report, the victim told police that he had arranged to receive a haircut from the known suspect. When the man along with another man arrived at the location, the known suspect and another suspect pointed a gun and demanded money from the two victims. The victims refused and the suspects snatched their personal belongings then fled on foot.