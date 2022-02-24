ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Inside Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor’s tumultuous marriage as they reconcile following five-year separation

By Courtney Ciandella
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XEyt5_0eNyLADV00

INSIDE Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's relationship ups and downs from marriage, to separation, to their now rekindled romance.

The couple recently announced that they got back together after being separated for five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NVtvt_0eNyLADV00
Ben Stiller and his ex Christine Taylor rekindled their romance after a being separated for five years Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jrHEc_0eNyLADV00
The pair announced in 2017 that they were parting ways after 17 years of marriage and two children together Credit: Getty

The movie stars - who were married for 17 years before they initially decided to split - have a love story like one from a screenplay, leading to a fairytale happy ending.

Their journey inspired a look back on the pair's rocky relationship after time apart (and a pandemic) led them to a happily ever after together once again.

LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT

It all started when Ben and Christine first met on the set of a TV pilot called Heat Vision and Jack in 1999.

The show, though never made it to air, sparked the actor's interest in the Brady Bunch alum, which he described as an instant attraction.

"When I met her, I pretty much thought, 'That’s the person,'" Ben recalled about his first interaction with his wife in a 2007 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"It was like, 'Wow, this is a great person. I love her.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dg6Gj_0eNyLADV00
Ben revealed that he moved back in with Christine and their children during the coronavirus lockdown, crediting their reunion to the pandemic Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uGHI8_0eNyLADV00
The couple met in 1999 on the set of the film Heat Vision and Jack, which sparked their romance Credit: Getty

The actor at the time was dating actress Calista Flockhart, but broke things off with her upon meeting Christine.

The lovebirds later tied the knot in May 2000 during an oceanside ceremony in Kauai, Hawaii.

They reverted back to sharing the screen together, acting alongside each other in the comedy, Zoolander - one of the couple's biggest hits to date.

Ben directed the 2001 film and starred opposite Christine playing her love interest, a male model.

The duo loved working together as they went on to collaborate in numerous projects thereafter, including Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Dedication, Tropic Thunder, Arrested Development, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Friendsgiving.

EXPANDING THEIR FAMILY

In April 2002, they started building their family, welcoming their eldest child Ella, who has also since acted alongside her father.

A few years later, Christine gave birth to their son Quinn on July 10, 2005.

Their youngest also caught the acting bug, appearing in multiple films, including one of his dad's popular flicks, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb.

The proud parents appeared to live a happy life as a family of four as both of their careers continued to thrive as well.

They also made several joint appearances on the red carpet with their children by their side over the years.

Things took a turn when the family was hit with a scary health battle in June 2014 after Ben was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He quietly battled the illness, later opening up about the difficult time on his blog in 2016 revealing that he was now cancer-free.

Less than a year after, Ben and Christine announced their separation, shocking fans who watched their love story evolve from the beginning.

'DECISION TO SEPARATE'

"With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate," they told US Weekly at the time in a joint statement.

"Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

Despite their split, the exes seemed to be cordial making several public appearances side-by-side, and even starring in an Omaze video together where they reprised their Dodgeball characters.

They also attended the 2019 Emmy Awards together, although Ben did not wear his wedding ring.

The Craft actress previously touched on their relationship status during a charity even in October 2018 saying: "We're a big family. We're together all the time. It's wonderful. It's wonderful."

REKINDLED ROMANCE

Time proved to heel their wounds as Ben revealed they were giving their marriage another try in a February 2022 interview with Esquire.

The Saturday Night Live alum gushed about his wife, crediting their reunion to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that. It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic," he told the publication.

Ben, 56, added that he moved back in with Christine, 50, and their two kids during the country-wide lockdown.

He also believed that his changing interests also played a role in the exes finding their way back together.

“A few years ago, I realized I don’t like horseback riding. If there’s an opportunity to go horseback riding, I’m probably not going to do it. Now, I like horses! I think they’re beautiful. I like petting them. I like watching people ride horses, I like watching my kids ride horses," he explained.

The Meet the Parents star went on: "I just don’t really love riding horses. And once you know that, it just saves a lot of energy. So, yeah, I think we have a respect for the ways that we’re similar and the ways we’re different.

"And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you’re not trying to get them to change for you.

"Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy. 'This is something that works for me; this is something that doesn’t work for me.' If you have that trust level with your partner, you know that me saying ‘I don’t like doing that thing’ is not me saying ‘I don’t like you,'" he concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJe78_0eNyLADV00
Despite their split, they have been seen on numerous public outings together, including several red carpet appearances Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iy4uN_0eNyLADV00
Ben gushed about his wife saying his changing interests also played a role in them finding their way back together Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26QejQ_0eNyLADV00
He called the reunion 'unexpecting' saying 'it's been really happy' for the entire family Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

What is Tisha Campbell’s net worth?

ACTRESS, Tisha Campbell, has an impressive acting career. She has appeared in a number in a slew of films and hit television series including the comedy show, Martin. Tisha Michelle Campbell, 53, was born on October 13, 1968, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was raised in Newark, New Jersey, and...
NEWARK, NJ
HollywoodLife

Owen Wilson’s Kids: Meet His 3 Children, Including Daughter Lyla, 3, Who He’s Allegedly ‘Never Met’

Owen Wilson is a dad of three from his past relationships — learn more about his children Robert, Finn and Lyla here. Owen Wilson, 53, is known on the silver screen as funny guy and charming rom-com lead — but off screen, he’s a dad of three. He first became a father to son Robert Ford Wilson, now 11, with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell in 2011. His second son, Finn Lindqvist, now 8 years old, came along via ex Caroline Lindqvist, followed by 3-year-old Lyla with ex Varunie Vongsvirates. Ahead of his film Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, learn more about Owen’s children here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Business Times

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake To End Their Marriage Due To Massive Fight Before Christmas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly are heading for a split as they fight just before Christmas Day that may lead to the end of their marriage. OK! magazine (Feb. 14 issue) claimed that the couple has been feuding over their living arrangements. Timberlake allegedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Biel has decided that it would be best for them to live in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Stiller
Person
Calista Flockhart
Person
Christine Taylor
The Spun

Danica Patrick’s Cryptic Message Amid Aaron Rodgers Rumors

While Aaron Rodgers appears to still be with fiancee Shailene Woodley, rumors swirled on social media last week about their reported breakup. While the Rodgers-Woodley rumors were swirling, one of the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s ex-girlfriends shared a cryptic message on Instagram. Danica Patrick, who dated Rodgers prior to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Vision And Jack#Marriages#Riding Horses
Closer Weekly

Here’s What Happened to ‘I Love Lucy’ Star Vivian Vance: It Was a Hard Life for TV’s Ethel Mertz

When it comes to I Love Lucy, arguably the greatest Classic TV sitcom in television history, it’s usually Lucille Ball and husband Desi Arnaz as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo that come to mind. But in truth, equally important to the show were their on-screen best friends, Ethel and Fred Mertz, as played by Vivian Vance and William Frawley — and in particular Ethel, who became Lucy’s comrade-in-schemes from episode to episode.
TV & VIDEOS
americanmilitarynews.com

Alec Baldwin is back on set and made this bizarre comment

Actor Alec Baldwin returned to a movie set this week for the first time since fatally shooting director of photography Halyna Hutchins late last year. In a video diary posted to Instagram, Baldwin called returning to the work “strange” after “this horrible thing that happened.”. “It’s strange...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Denise Richards details heartbreak over daughter she shares with Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards has opened up about her "strained" relationship with her teenage daughter, Sami, and revealed she is still living with her dad, Charlie Sheen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Friday and spoke about her 17-year-old daughter, admitting she's having a difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Ellen DeGeneres’ Marriage Allegedly ‘A Mess’ After Portia De Rossi Asked For An Open Relationship, Gossip Says

As per Life & Style, everything seems rosy for Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres. In August, they celebrated their 13th anniversary. After so many years of ups and downs, however, the two are at a new crossroads. “The whispers are about trying an open marriage,” an insider says. De Rossi reportedly broached the topic, and DeGeneres flipped her lid.
CELEBRITIES
MLive

‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU’ actress dies at 73

Character actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared on “Seinfeld,” “Orange is the New Black” and “Law & Order: SVU,” is dead at age 73. Her representatives at Headline Talent Agency told Deadline that Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client...
TV SHOWS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
332K+
Followers
9K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy