ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tim Sherwood tells Antonio Conte his 'alarming' interview after Tottenham's defeat at Burnley was 'not a good look' after the Italian hinted at quitting just days on from claiming his Spurs team 'is one of the best I've worked with'

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Tim Sherwood has told Antonio Conte that his emotional comments after Tottenham's 1-0 defeat to Burnley was 'not a good look'.

A 71st minute goal from Ben Mee handed Spurs their fourth defeat in five games, sending them crashing back down to earth after their dramatic 3-2 win over Manchester City at the weekend.

In his post-match interview, Conte raised questions about his future after stating that he needed to speak to the club and that he is 'too honest to continue this way' and take his salary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWvTD_0eNyL37f00
Tim Sherwood has told Antonio Conte that his interview after Tottenham's loss to Burnley 'was not a good look'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23F5xb_0eNyL37f00
Tottenham suffered their fourth defeat in five games with a 1-0 loss to Burnley on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3STAMw_0eNyL37f00
Conte raised questions over his Tottenham future with his post-match comments after the loss

Despite his comments, Tottenham expect he will stay on as manager and try to rescue their bid of a top-four finish.

Reacting to the Italian's explosive comments, Sherwood told Premier League Productions: ‘It doesn’t look good, it’s not a good look.

'He was almost resigning. It sounded like that. He obviously wants to have discussions with Daniel Levy and the board.

‘It’s not good enough, losing four out of five games and the game they won was against a team nobody could beat. It was a fantastic performance, but it’s about getting consistency.

‘We laugh about it, but can you go there on Wednesday night when it’s cold at Burnley and win? Roll your sleeves up and dig it out, top teams do. They never looked like they were going to win. Burnley looked like they were going to win.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iu7EM_0eNyL37f00
Ex-Spurs manager Tim Sherwood said that Conte gets 'super emotional' after defeats

Sherwood went on to add: ‘That interview there was alarming. I think he gets super emotional. When he wins he’s on a super high as we saw at the weekend and he takes defeat very hard.

‘I’ve been there, I know what it’s like. It doesn’t matter what level you manage at your wins are unbelievable and your losses it’s like it’s the end of the world. But that was not a good look.’

Conte made a positive start to life at the club as they went through their first nine league games undefeated under the Italian.

Their pursuit of a top-four finish has taken a significant dent though with their recent form which has left them seven points off Manchester United, albeit with two games in hand.

After the victory over Man City, Conte commented that Tottenham have 'one of the best groups of players' he's 'ever worked with'.

His post-match comments against Burnley though raised concern he could look to leave the club.

He said: 'I have to talk to the club. 'I am too honest to close my eyes and continue in this way, and also take my salary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=046MTj_0eNyL37f00
The result put a significant dent to Tottenham's aspirations of a top-four finish this season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VDgdJ_0eNyL37f00
Tottenham don't expect Antonio Conte to quit the club before the end of the season (CEO Daniel Levy pictured)

'I want to take my responsibility. I am open for every decision because I want to help Tottenham.

'Four defeats in the last five games, this is the first time in my life this type of situation has happened. This is unacceptable.

'I came in to try and improve the situation with Tottenham but maybe in this moment, I am not so good to improve it.

'I'm trying to do everything to change the situation but the situation is not changing.

'Someone has to speak about the race for the fourth place, and the reality from the last five games is we have to pay attention to not fight for the relegation zone.

'This is the truth, this is the reality, and when this type of situation happens, maybe there is something wrong.

'I'm too honest to close my eyes and to continue to say, "OK I want to finish the season in this way and OK my salary is good". I want to make an assessment with the club.'

It is understood his comments come amid growing frustrations over the handling of the January transfer market - they missed out on top targets Luis Diaz to and Adama Traore to Barcelona - as he looks to get greater backing come the summer to transform the Tottenham squad.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko is 'worried' about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the defender is 'ready to play' against Everton this weekend despite the troubling scenes in his home country

Pep Guardiola has pledged ‘unconditional’ support for Oleksandr Zinchenko and confirmed the Manchester City defender is available for selection this weekend. The 25-year-old has trained twice since Russia launched a full-scale invasion on his native country, Ukraine. Guardiola has spoken with Zinchenko – who attended a vigil at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Sherwood
Person
Ben Mee
Person
Antonio Conte
Daily Mail

'We feel horrible about it... it clouds our focus': Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says his squad have Russia's invasion of Ukraine on their minds, as oligarch owner Roman Abramovich escapes sanctions from the UK

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea 'feel horrible' about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Roman Abramovich, the club's oligarch owner, is believed to be close with Vladimir Putin and there have been calls for the billionaire to be sanctioned by the government. Tuchel is preparing his side for the Carabao Cup...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Italian
Daily Mail

Burnley 1-0 Tottenham: Spurs stumble in the race for top four AGAIN to leave Antonio Conte seething and threating to quit as Sean Dyche's side move within two points of safety thanks to Ben Mee's second-half header

After the weekend party, the midweek hangover. If Tottenham had still been flying high from their Etihad heroics, they were brought back down with a bump at Burnley. Antonio Conte had hoped last Saturday’s thrilling 3-2 victory at Manchester City would prove to be a turning point in his side’s season, a chance for his players to prove they could become ruthless winners.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte tells his Tottenham team to develop a 'nasty' side, 'feel the blood of your opponent' and deploy the dark arts to win matches as he looks to change team's mentality and build on shock win at Man City

Antonio Conte has told his Tottenham team to be more 'nasty' and make clever use of gamesmanship in order to record more results like Saturday's win over Manchester City. That 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium was Tottenham's best under the Italian and they can bolster their top-four ambitions with three more points at Burnley on Wednesday night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Tottenham expect Antonio Conte to STAY as manager despite his shock claims that he could quit after less than four months in charge, with the fiery Italian keen to convince Daniel Levy to spend big on new players this summer

Antonio Conte is expected to fight on as Tottenham manager and try to rescue their bid for a top four finish despite suggesting he could walk away following defeat at Burnley. An emotional Conte questioned whether he was the right man for the job after his Tottenham side were beaten 1-0 by Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham new boy Rodrigo Bentancur facing at least three weeks on the sidelines after picking up leg injury during defeat against Burnley in further blow for Antonio Conte

Tottenham new boy Rodrigo Bentancur could be out for a few weeks after suffering an injury during the loss to Burnley on Wednesday. The Uruguayan midfielder was brought off at half time due a leg injury after being on the receiving end of a lovely faint by Josh Brownhill, which sent him to the ground in agony.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta reveals his priorities as Arsenal boss were to 'set the right culture' and 'establish a connection' with the fans after it was damaged by recent failures... as he admits Arsene Wenger is closing in on a sensational return to the Emirates

Mikel Arteta has explained which of Arsenal's problems he had to fix first, as he aims to bring Arsene Wenger 'closer' to his resurgent squad. The Gunners recovered from a disastrous start to the 2021-22 season to rise back to within touching distance of Champions League qualification with 14 games to play. Victory over Wolves on Wednesday made it three-straight victories.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte demands his Tottenham stars 'be angry in the same way I'm angry', as he apologises for his quit threats after talks with Daniel Levy - but admits he can't hide his disappointment in public

Antonio Conte insists he is 'committed' to Tottenham after questioning his future at the club following his side's disappointing 1-0 defeat to Burnley on Wednesday. Conte sparked concern that he was going to walk away from the North London club after his side suffered their fourth defeat in five Premier League games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Southampton vs Norwich LIVE: Che Adams squeezes home the opener as he scoops in from a yard out for his seventh of the season and give Ralph Hasenhuttl's side a deserved lead

Southampton will be looking to continue their impressive form in the Premier League as they welcome strugglers Norwich City on Friday night. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side sit 10th in the table and come into the clash off the back of a four-game unbeaten run, having snatched a point against leaders Manchester City and Manchester United and beaten Tottenham and Everton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Birmingham City rebrand as 'Small Heath Alliance' for Huddersfield clash with staff members to wear flat caps and players to walk out to 'Red Right Hand' as club celebrates Peaky Blinders final season

Birmingham City will be rebranded as 'Small Heath Alliance' as the club celebrates Peaky Blinders long-awaited sixth and final season which is set to be launched this Sunday. Ahead of the Blues' clash against fellow Championship side Huddersfield Town, staff will also wear flat caps and the players will walk out of the tunnel to 'Red Right Hand' by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

302K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy