Youngstown, OH

Nine local girls basketball teams headed to District Championship game

By Ryan Allison
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cVdFJ_0eNyKtft00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nine local teams across three divisions have advanced to the girls high school basketball District Championship game this season.

Dates, times and locations for all six games are listed below:

DIVISION II

#1 Marlington vs. #4 West Branch
Saturday at 7pm – Uniontown Lake High School

#2 Salem vs. #6 West Geauga
Friday at 7pm – Ashtabula Lakeside High School



DIVISION III

#1 Liberty vs. #2 Brookfield
Saturday at 7pm – Struthers High School

#3 Garfield vs. #3 Champion
Saturday at 3pm – Lakeview High School

DIVISION IV

#2 Springfield vs. #6 Maplewood
Saturday at 7pm – Mineral Ridge High School

#1 Bristol vs. #5 McDonald
Saturday at 7pm – Grand Valley High School

WKBN

