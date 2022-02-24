Nine local girls basketball teams headed to District Championship game
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nine local teams across three divisions have advanced to the girls high school basketball District Championship game this season.
Dates, times and locations for all six games are listed below:
DIVISION II
#1 Marlington vs. #4 West Branch
Saturday at 7pm – Uniontown Lake High School
#2 Salem vs. #6 West Geauga
Friday at 7pm – Ashtabula Lakeside High School
DIVISION III
#1 Liberty vs. #2 Brookfield
Saturday at 7pm – Struthers High School
#3 Garfield vs. #3 Champion
Saturday at 3pm – Lakeview High School
DIVISION IV
#2 Springfield vs. #6 Maplewood
Saturday at 7pm – Mineral Ridge High School
#1 Bristol vs. #5 McDonald
Saturday at 7pm – Grand Valley High School
