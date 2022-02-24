Precipio sees 25% growth in Q4 prelim revenues

Liberty Media, the company controlled by billionaire mogul John Malone that houses assets like audio entertainment giant SiriusXM, the Atlanta Braves baseball club and the Formula One racing circuit, reported improved fourth-quarter financials Friday. And it touted the outlook for live events giant Live Nation Entertainment.
Quarterly revenue at the Atlanta Braves nearly tripled from $35 million to $102 million, while the Formula One Group’s revenue jumped 62.3 percent to $787 million, the company disclosed in its earnings report. SiriusXM, the home of Howard Stern, recorded a 4.2 percent revenue increase for the final quarter of 2021 to $2.28 billion.More from...
Comments / 0