Precipio sees 25% growth in Q4 prelim revenues

By Khyathi Dalal
 1 day ago
Precipio (PRPO) expects revenues of $8.9M in 2021, an increase of $2.8M from prior year; Q4 revenues are seen posting a 25% Y/Y gain to $2.4M. Analysts consensus estimates for Q4 and FY revenue stands at $3.2M...

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

