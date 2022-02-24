ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Shark Tank-style competition Victory Cup Initiative draws nonprofits vying for top prizes

By Ryan Lynch
Orlando Business Journal
Orlando Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The contest is in its seventh year. Orlando Business Journal's Best...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Orlando Business Journal

Switching from an entrepreneur to ‘intrapreneur’ helps Black Orlando Tech exec bring more minorities into the field

Joshua Walker found early success as an entrepreneur, but he soon learned that starting a business isn't for everyone. Walker and his wife ran a digital consultancy from 2016-2017, and the business was successful in landing projects. However, Walker changed directions on 2017, joining global consulting giant Deloitte. "The misconception...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Local
Florida Society
Orlando, FL
Society
Orlando Business Journal

2022 Women Who Mean Business: Inspired by her grandmother, Kimber Saint-Preux is redefining transit services (Video)

Kimber Saint-Preux, CEO and owner of Community Connections Transportations and STAR Transportation Network, was chosen as one of Orlando Business Journal's 2022 Women Who Mean Business, who were featured in OBJ's Feb. 18-24, 2022, weekly edition. Business is a passion for Saint-Preux, who sees her work as a calling, or...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Tank#Nonprofits#Work Environment#Best Places To Work
Orlando Business Journal

4 questions with Florida Hospital Association CEO on the state of charity care and why it's important to biz

The pandemic has fewer people keeping up to date on their health care needs — but demand for hospital charity care is on the rise statewide. That’s because 2.7 million Floridians lack health insurance, said Mary Mayhew, CEO of the Tallahassee-based Florida Hospital Association. The group represents 200-plus Florida hospitals and health care systems, including two of Central Florida’s largest employers: AdventHealth and Orlando Health.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Orlando Business Journal

Orlando among top cities for doctor pay

Baltimore had the lowest compensation for physicians. Orlando Business Journal's Best Places to Work is designed to honor the area's leading employers. We are looking for companies that go beyond the norm to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

Shepherd's Hope CEO says charity care providers struggle to get the word out and find funding

Providing adequate health care is a growing problem that's amplified when patients can't pay for it. So, several Orlando-area organizations are pushing to provide free primary health care to those in need. After all, one in four Central Floridians do not have health insurance due to job loss, financial hardship or other crises, said executives of Winter Garden-based charity health care provider Shepherd's Hope Inc., which operates several local clinics.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

2022 Women Who Mean Business: How Kings Service Solutions' Yanet Herrero turned challenges into opportunities during Covid (Video)

Yanet Herrero, president and CEO of Kings Service Solutions, was chosen as one of Orlando Business Journal's 2022 Women Who Mean Business honorees, who were featured in OBJ's Feb. 18, 2022, weekly edition. As the "first line of defense in cleanliness," the minority business certified commercial cleaning company's biggest accomplishment...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

Orlando Business Journal

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/orlando

Comments / 0

Community Policy