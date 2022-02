YORK, Pa. — Businesses in York are celebrating Presidents' Day by having some sales and discounts at their stores. The Curious Little Playhouse in York, a children's hands-on play space and toy store, is offering 15% off on all the items at their store. The owner of the store, Jen Swanner, is also encouraging parents to stop by, and bring their kids to play at their space.

YORK, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO