ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Zach Bryan Confirms “From Austin” Is Coming This Friday

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KlSAv_0eNyINnZ00
Samuel Elkins

When Zach Bryan said new music was coming “SO SOON,” he wasn’t kidding.

He confirmed on Twitter last night that he’s releasing the first track off of American Heartbreak on Friday, a song called “From Austin”.

He previously posted a clip of it a few days ago with a caption that led us to believe it would be released in the next few weeks, but after a fan on Twitter asked Zach how many retweets he needed to get to have the song released sooner, Zach told him he needed to get to 2,000 to hear it on Friday.

Of course, Zach’s dedicated and passionate fan base got it done in just a few hours (as I type this, it’s at 2,343 and counting):

And now, thanks to all of y’all, we have a fantastic new music Friday release coming our way:

“See y’all Friday.”

The song already sounds incredible from the short, one minute clip he shared a few days ago, and I’m PUMPED to finally hear his voice on a real deal studio recording.

Here’s the teaser… American Heartbreak drops on May 20th, and it can’t come soon enough:

Comments / 0

Related
Tulsa World

Rising star Zach Bryan of Oologah releases single from 'American Heartbreak' album

Rising country music artist Zach Bryan of Oologah has released a new single, “From Austin.” You can listen to the song here. Described as a “deeply personal track” in a news release, the song is an appetizer for Bryan’s “American Heartbreak” album, scheduled for May 20 release via Warner Records. You can pre-save the new album here.
OOLOGAH, OK
Outsider.com

Zach Bryan to Drop Two Versions of ‘Something in the Orange’ Ahead of Full Album Release

Zach Bryan is about to give his fans two different versions of his newest song and we’re so ready!. The 25-year-old country-pop singer’s album, “American Heartbreak” is set to be released on May 20. However, we’re getting some new music from him before that date rolls around. Thanks to the young singer’s fans, he plans to drop “Something in Orange” on April 22!
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

YOU ARE THE FATHER: Nick Cannon And Ex-Wife of Former NFL Quarterback Are Expecting A Baby

Nick Cannon’s loins are at it again. The Wildin’ Out creator is reportedly expecting his eighth child. The 41-year-old daytime television host and comedian attended what looked like a baby shower on Sunday afternoon in Malibu. The elaborate fiesta also had a gender reveal. The mom-to-be, Breana (Bre) Tiesi, rocked a form-fitting ivory strapless gown that hugged her growing belly. Guests and pink and blue balloons surrounded Nick and Tiesi as he posed in photos nestled with her pregnant belly in his arms.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa celebrates huge news about son Michael - 'congratulations'

There was cause for celebration in Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' family on Friday when they shared exciting news about their old son, Michael. The LIVE! host was thrilled to announce that the 24-year-old had won a Viewers' Choice trophy and a clip on her show's Instagram explained why. Michael...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer mourns heartbreaking personal loss with moving tribute

Lara Spencer broke her social media silence over the weekend when she revealed that she'd been absent for a heartbreaking reason. The Good Morning America star shared that she was recovering from the loss of her best friend over the week and had finally found the strength to pay her a tribute.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Full House' Fans Are Emotional Over Candace Cameron Bure's Last Text From Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure is sharing her most cherished memories of Bob Saget with the world, and fans are letting her know that she’s not alone in her grief. On Thursday, the Full House actress opened up about her TV dad’s death. In early January, news broke that Bob had been found dead in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando. While an official autopsy has yet to be released, outlets have reported that he may have died in his sleep after experiencing a stroke or heart attack.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Shaun White Confessed That He Didn't Know Who Nina Dobrev Was Before They Started Dating

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are nothing short of adorable. At the 2022 Winter Olympics Open Ceremony, the three-time gold medal snowboarder walked out with Team U.S.A. to kick off the special sports event. The celebratory occasion marked his fifth and final time he'll be competing on the world's biggest stage. Although Nina won't be cheering him on from the sidelines in Beijing — no foreign spectators are allowed at the Winter Games — she'll still be watching his snowy rides from home and rooting him on.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Anna Kendrick Sued By Paparazzi For $150k

Actress Anna Kendrick is being dragged to federal court by a photographer who claims she ripped off his work. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Ulices Ramales is suing the Pitch Perfect star in federal court. Article continues below advertisement. In court, Ramales explains he makes his money by...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

100K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy