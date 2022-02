The Ivy Creek Foundation is hosting two Ivy Talks in the month of February to celebrate Black History Month and African American farmers. Every month, The Ivy Creek Foundation, the non-profit which cares for Ivy Creek Natural Area and historic River View Farm, hosts Ivy Talks related to history, conservation, preservation, and natural history. This month, the talks will focus on African American farmers both locally and on a national level.

