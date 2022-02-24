ION Mystery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popculture

Hallmark Cancels Three Major Mystery Series

Hallmark Channel canceled three mystery series over the past few months. There will be no further installments of the Picture Perfect Mysteries, Hailey Dean Mysteries, and Matchmaker Mysteries movie franchises. The stars of each franchise wound up breaking the bad news to their fans on their own. Back in November,...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'SEAL Team' Season 6 Fate Revealed

SEAL Team is coming back for more on Paramount+. The David Boreanaz-led military drama series has officially been renewed for a 10-episode sixth season on the heels of its nail-biting Season 5 finale last month. SEAL Team fans waiting to see what happens after Team Bravo found themselves under attack in Mali will have their answers in Season 6 of the series, which relocated to the streamer for its fifth season after four seasons on CBS.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Rookie Spin-Off Ordered To Pilot at ABC

Niecy Nash (“Reno 9-1-1,” “Claws”) is set to guest star as Simone Clark in two embedded pilot episodes of the ABC police drama “The Rookie” from eOne and ABC Signature. Clark is a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Her episodes set the stage for a potential untitled spinoff next season allowing the franchise to expand beyond the Los Angeles Police Department. “The Rookie” and the spinoff will exist in the same universe, allowing characters to move back and forth.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Neighborhood Adds Tracy Morgan as Calvin's Wealthy Brother

Click here to read the full article. The Neighborhood is adding a branch to the Butler family tree, casting 30 Rock alum Tracy Morgan in the frequently mentioned but never-before-seen role of Calvin’s brother Curtis. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Morgan will guest-star in the March 28 episode of the CBS comedy, aptly titled “Welcome to Bro Money, Bro Problems.” As longtime fans of the CBS comedy already know, Calvin resents Curtis’ relationship with their mother, who began favoring her younger son after he won the lottery. Curtis is described by THR as Calvins “frenetic younger brother” who possesses “a deep...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

General HospitalComings & Goings

Well fans, we will once again be forced to say goodbye to fave Jane Elliot as she has wrapped up her latest stint at General Hospital as Tracy. In the recent issue of Soap Opera Digest, Wally Kurth, who plays her onscreen son Ned, shared, “I think the Quartermaine mansion is different without her and I do everything I can to convince her to stay.” However, that won’t be enough since “she likes being semi-retired.” Kurth did reiterate just how much Elliot enjoys coming back to the ABC soap and how much she “loves the people that she works with.”
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

A GUIDING LIGHT Lewis Family Reunion!

Don’t miss a very special Lewis family reunion as three GUIDING LIGHT stars join host Alan Locher in The Locher Room on Friday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m. ET for a live chat!. Rebecca Hollen debuted as Trish Lewis in 1981 after playing Tina Cornell on AS THE WORLD TURNS since 1978. She stayed until 1985 and returned to GL a few times in the years that followed. NBC soap fans might also remember her as Peggy Lazarus on ANOTHER WORLD. Next came Robert Newman as Josh Lewis, also debuting in 1981. He came and went from the CBS soap for 28 years and then went on to perform on stage and screen before taking over the role of Ashland Locke on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS. Krista Tesreau joined GL in 1983 as Mindy Lewis and while she departed in 1989, the actress returned as the soap was airing its final episodes to bring the “Four Musketeers” back together one last time. She also played Andi Klein on SANTA BARBARA and Tina Roberts on ONE LIFE TO LIVE!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NBC4 Columbus

NBC’s ‘The Thing About Pam’ based on true-crime murder mystery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC’s new limited series “The Thing About Pam,” starring Oscar-winner Renée Zellweger, dramatizes the true-crime story of Missouri wife and mother, Betsy Faria, and the chain of events that followed involving her close friend, Pam Hupp. According to NBC, the deadly...
COLUMBUS, OH
tvinsider.com

Police Drama Pilot ‘East New York’ Picked Up By CBS

CBS continues to rack up its pilot orders as police procedural East New York becomes the latest drama on the eye network’s 2021-22 development slate. The series comes from William Finkelstein (The Good Fight) and Mike Flynn (Big Sky) and, according to Variety, follows Regina Haywood, the newly promoted police captain in an impoverished, working-class area of eastern Brooklyn. Set amid social upheaval and the early signs of gentrification, Haywood faces reluctance to her creative methods as she leads a diverse group of officers and detectives.
TV SERIES
PennLive.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18, episode 9 (02/24/22): How to watch, livestream, time, date, channel

“Grey’s Anatomy” is finally back with the season 18 midseason premiere. Here’s how you can watch the long-running medical drama. Episode nine of season 18 will air tonight, Thursday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC, part of a crossover event with “Station 19,” which returns at 8 p.m. If you’re one of the streaming types, you can sign up for “Grey’s Anatomy” via fuboTV and get a 7-day free trial. FuboTV’s pricing starts at $64.99 monthly.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

What Time Does ‘Station 19’ Return Tonight on ABC?

The time has come for television’s most drama-filled cinematic universe to return. No, we’re not talking about the MCU, we’re talking about the Shonda-verse, of course. And not only is the elder statesman Grey’s Anatomy back tonight, but so is spinoff Station 19. And if that’s not exciting enough, this week’s episode is a crossover event with America’s sexiest hospital. Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 will be kicking off the winter season with an episode that will leave your heart racing, and you wondering “hey, when is Station 19 on, anyway?” Great news, we’ve got that info right here.
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

Law and Order Season 21 Episode 1 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

‘Law & Order’ is returning with a brand new season with new cases and problems emerging in New York City. Like its predecessors, the first half of every episode will cover the investigation of a murder and the second part will follow the prosecution of the criminal by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Besides familiar faces, there will be new appearances about to shake up the storyline. As Sam Waterston completes his 17th season of ‘Law & Order,’ we’re equally thrilled to catch the season premiere. If you’re a fan, here is all that we know about season 21 episode 1!
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

CBS Orders Music Stars’ ‘Superfan’ Game Show

Music superfans will be given the chance to show off their fandom in the brand new CBS game show, Superfan. According to Deadline, the eye network has ordered the unscripted series, which will see music superfans testing their skills to prove they are a certain artist’s number one supporter. The series is described as a “musical spectacle disguised as a game show.”
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

What time is Blue Bloods on tonight? (February 25)

After taking some time off, the Reagans are back in action. Here’s all you need to know about Blue Bloods Season 12, Episode 14 tonight. CBS took some time off from new episodes of its top shows. It couldn’t compete with the Winter Olympics on NBC, so we got a string of reruns and unscripted programming.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Watch The Blacklist Season 9, Episode 10 live online

After taking some time off, The Blacklist is back. We’re back on Fridays, and here’s what to expect on The Blacklist Season 9, Episode 10. NBC aired the Winter Olympics, which meant all programming had to take a break. However, there is a change for The Blacklist. The series has moved back to its Friday night slot. It looks like NBC is happy with the performance so far and excited about what’s to come for the series as we know Season 10 is officially happening!
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Love Island’ Moves From CBS To Peacock With Two-Season Order

Click here to read the full article. The sexy singletons are heading to Peacock. Love Island, the dating format based on the British smash hit, is moving from CBS to Peacock. The NBCUniversal streamer has given the series, which comes from ITV America, a two-season, 80-episode order. It comes after the youth-skewing series ran for three seasons on CBS. Although it’s not unprecedented for unscripted formats to move networks – American Idol, for instance, moved from Fox to ABC – it is still unusual, particularly for a show that had not been canceled at its original home. Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In...
TV SERIES

