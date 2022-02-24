SEEN HER? Police Seek Public's Help Finding Missing Jersey Shore Woman

Nicole Nelson Photo Credit: Jackson Police Department

Police seek the public's help locating a 34-year-old woman from the Jersey Shore who went missing a week ago.

A family member reported that Nicole Nelson of Alissa Terrace in Jackson had been missing since approximately 2 p.m. on Feb. 17 when she left home to go to the Jackson Outlets, police said.

Nelson was last observed wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue and yellow leggings and a black leather jacket and was operating a 2012 white Chevy Impala. She reportedly suffers from a medical condition and did not take her medication with her, police said. Her possible destination is unknown and attempts to make contact with her or ascertain her location have been unsuccessful.

Anyone who may have any information to assist in this investigation is asked to contact Det. Brian Baranyay at 732-928-1111.

