Economy

Russian c.bank raises limit on banks' outstanding debt under repo to $50 bln

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank on Thursday said it was raising the ceiling for banks' outstanding debt under repo auctions to $50 billion from $15 billion as part of measures to support financial stability.

The central bank beefed up the banking sector with extra liquidity and started to sell foreign currency on the forex market after the rouble fell to all-time lows on Thursday after Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine. read more

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

