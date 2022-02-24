ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

U of M Extension to Host Beef Genetic Selection Webinar Series

By marshall
kmrskkok.com
 1 day ago

The University of Minnesota Extension is hosting a four part spring beef webinar series titled “Genetic...

kmrskkok.com

Bangor Daily News

UMaine Extension to host ‘How Not to Kill Your Houseplants’ webinar

ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners about effective houseplant care on Friday, March 4 from noon to 1:15 p.m. “How Not to Kill Your Houseplants” includes tips for matching a potting medium, watering, lighting, containers, pest control and humidity to a plant’s needs. Karen Ramsey, owner of Ledgewood Gardens Greenhouses in Orrington, will lead the workshop.
ORONO, ME
EDNPub

Regenerative Agriculture and Holistic Management – Part 2

Solving The Problems of Agriculture Land and Food Degredation with Regenerative Agriculture, Permaculture and Holistic Food Production. It is important to understand where we are, how we arrived at this point, what we prefer instead, and how we can create what we prefer. From Part 1, we know that the environment is badly damaged and deteriorating rapidly. Through research and analysis of widely available data and information of people’s actions, processes, technologies, and deliberate policies over at least 200 years, we know what was done and why. All of this is extremely important to give us perspective on the local, national, and global situation. This knowledge informs us of what not to do going forward. And this knowledge informs us of why Assemblies at the local, state, national and global levels are the reason why regeneration and restoration will happen.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Environmental selection and epistasis in an empirical phenotype"“environment"“fitness landscape

Fitness landscapes, mappings of genotype/phenotype to their effects on fitness, are invaluable concepts in evolutionary biochemistry. Although widely discussed, measurements of phenotype"“fitness landscapes in proteins remain scarce. Here, we quantify all single mutational effects on fitness and phenotype (EC50) of VIM-2 Î²-lactamase across a 64-fold range of ampicillin concentrations. We then construct a phenotype"“fitness landscape that takes variations in environmental selection pressure into account. We found that a simple, empirical landscape accurately models the ~39,000 mutational data points, suggesting that the evolution of VIM-2 can be predicted on the basis of the selection environment. Our landscape provides new quantitative knowledge on the evolution of the Î²-lactamases and proteins in general, particularly their evolutionary dynamics under subinhibitory antibiotic concentrations, as well as the mechanisms and environmental dependence of non-specific epistasis.
FITNESS
makeuseof.com

How to Set Project Milestones for Increased Productivity

Starting a project without milestones is like working all day without breaks. Besides getting exhausted, you will be bored out of your mind. Project milestones give you reasons to be excited about your project, even when the tail end is far away. They show you the rewards of your efforts and inspire you to work harder.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
foodsafetynews.com

USDA announces public comment session for input on organic program

The U.S Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service and it’s National Organic Program, have announced a public listening session for stakeholders to share their recommendations on the organic program’s’s rulemaking priorities and outstanding recommendations received from the National Organic Standards Board. The session is scheduled to...
AGRICULTURE
One Green Planet

10 Permaculture Projects in the USA

For those of us interested in living more sustainably, the term permaculture inevitably pops up as we research ways of growing our own food, building green, and reducing our waste. You may also begin to realize there’s a ton of literature out there on the subject (including this OGP list of this author’s favorites).
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

The right size livestock watering tank

One cow can drink one-to-two gallons of water per 100 pounds of body weight every day. Multiply that in the hot summer months or if the cow is lactating. It’s important to have a big enough watering tank so every animal can get the water it needs. But how do you know if it’s enough?
AGRICULTURE

