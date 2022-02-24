U of M Extension to Host Beef Genetic Selection Webinar Series

Solving The Problems of Agriculture Land and Food Degredation with Regenerative Agriculture, Permaculture and Holistic Food Production. It is important to understand where we are, how we arrived at this point, what we prefer instead, and how we can create what we prefer. From Part 1, we know that the environment is badly damaged and deteriorating rapidly. Through research and analysis of widely available data and information of people’s actions, processes, technologies, and deliberate policies over at least 200 years, we know what was done and why. All of this is extremely important to give us perspective on the local, national, and global situation. This knowledge informs us of what not to do going forward. And this knowledge informs us of why Assemblies at the local, state, national and global levels are the reason why regeneration and restoration will happen.

