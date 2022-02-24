ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 48.79% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 14.79 shares...

Here's The Latest Offer Being Made To The Teen Who Wants $50K To Stop Tracking Elon Musk's Jet

Jack Sweeney, the 19-year-old whose Twitter account tracks Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's private jet, has rejected the latest offer to delete the account. What Happened: It all began when Musk offered $5,000 in exchange for the account to be deleted. The Tesla CEO reportedly told Sweeney in a DM conversation, “I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase.”
Fortune

Cathie Wood’s ARK bet $400 million on 6 stocks this month, and it’s a disaster

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the two weeks ended Feb. 18, Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) made big buys on a stock not previously in its portfolio, Sea Limited of Singapore. Over the eight days of purchases, ARKK spent $140 million amassing 890,000 shares in the mobile games and e-commerce provider. Apparently, Sea looked to Wood just like the kind of game-changing innovator she prizes, and she likely judged that it was selling on the cheap. Indeed, Sea's shares had tanked by over 55% from late 2021 to the day ARKK started building its stake. The problem: In the two weeks ARKK has owned Sea's stock, it has lost 20% on the investment. And even at these prices, Sea—valued at eight times revenue and suffering big losses—looks anything but a bargain.
Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Calls Tesla's Bitcoin Purchase 'Very Ignorant'

Kimbal Musk, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) board member and brother of CEO Elon Musk, has called the company’s $1.5-billion Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) purchase “very ignorant.”. What Happened: In an interview with TechCrunch at the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Denver Conference last week, Kimbal said that Tesla’s decision at the time was not well-informed and the company “had no idea of the environmental impact” of Bitcoin.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's trading, 505 companies set new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the biggest...
Ford Reportedly Plans To Separate Its EV Business: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) CEO Jim Farley acknowledged on the company's fourth-quarter earnings call that running an ICE business and a EV business are not the same. The Ford CEO did not explicitly mention a separation or spin-off, but reports suggest that the company could be toying with those options.
Elon Musk Says Fellow Billionaire Told Him 'Tesla Would Fail' 10 Years Ago: 'I Told Him I Agreed'

It looks like an old riff between billionaires has resurfaced after a few questionable comments about the rise of crypto from one of the most seasoned businessmen in the game. Charlie Munger, vice chairman of the Warren Buffet-run Berkshire Hathaway, has long been critical of cryptocurrency, making his opinions well known last May during a Q&A session at Berkshire Hathaway’s famed annual shareholder meeting.
You Ask, We Analyze: Why Lucid Group's Stock May Be Set For A Drive North

On Monday evening, Benzinga asked its followers on Twitter what they’re buying at the open on Tuesday. From the replies, Benzinga selected one ticker for technical analysis. @JeffreyAWillia4 and @CappyTrades are buying Lucid Group, Inc (NASDAQ:LCID). The electric vehicle manufacturer is expected to print its fourth-quarter financial results on...
Peering Into Procter & Gamble Company's Recent Short Interest

Procter & Gamble Company's (NYSE:PG) short percent of float has risen 5.36% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 14.10 million shares sold short, which is 0.59% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why AMD, Nvidia And Fastly Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of technology and software companies, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY), are all trading lower amid overall market weakness as stocks continue to fall amid Russia-Ukraine conflict escalation. Advanced Micro Devices shares were otherwise trading higher during Tuesday's session after Bernstein upgraded...
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:. Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) increased by 16.21% to $0.13. Trading volume for this coin is 430.23 thousand, which is 60.71% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XRD’s estimated market cap is $1,224,861,536.00 as of today.
