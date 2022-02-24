ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson Is Performing a Dolly Parton Tribute at the 2022 ACM Awards

By Grace Lenehan Vaughn
 2 days ago
Kelly Clarkson will take the stage at the 2022 ACM Awards on March 7 to perform a special tribute to country legend Dolly Parton. Clarkson announced news of the performance on her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show, on Wednesday (Feb. 23). Parton, of course, will be present for Clarkson’s performance,...

RELATED PEOPLE
100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

