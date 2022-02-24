ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Defy.vc’s Brian Rothenberg explains growth marketing strategies that don’t break the bank at TC Early Stage

By Jordan Crook
TechCrunch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough you might wish for a fast-forward button to achieve long-term sustainable growth, you’re out of luck. Instead, consider applying the art and science of growth marketing. When done correctly, growth marketing strategies can take your customer base to new heights, but it also gives you something even more valuable —...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Kirkpatrick's Growth Screening Strategy

Finding growth with Charles Kirkpatrick. This week, we showcase the Kirkpatrick Growth stock screen strategy and give you a list of stocks that currently pass the AAII screen based on the approach. The Kirkpatrick Growth approach is a mechanical process that helps investors avoid their own biases that can ultimately cost them money. Our Kirkpatrick Growth screening model has shown impressive long-term performance, with an average annual gain since 1998 of 14.5%, versus 6.5% for the S&P 500 index in the same period.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Will rising interest rates decimate startup valuations?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is Saturday, which means it’s not a usual day for us to drop an episode. But what are we if not try-hards at heart? So, we’re back today.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Strategies#Ipo#Tc#Techcrunch#Fourthwall#Moment House#Office Together#Pocketsuite#Snapwire#Rothenberg Co#Skillslate#Vc#Taskrabbit#Yahoo
TechCrunch

VCs weigh in on Europe’s future in the critical deep tech market

Last week, this column took a look at the European technology market’s deep tech expertise. Europe’s economic future, in other words. We could have held off a day or two to compile this follow-up piece. But as many of the comments below are positive about Europe’s future, it felt reasonable to continue.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

McMetaverse? How McDonald's Is Jumping Into the Digital World

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Iconic fast-food restaurant McDonald's ( MCD 1.01% )...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fast Company

Before engaging in the latest trends, assess your company

If you’re thinking about adopting the latest technology at your company or shifting your approach to the business workflow based on reports of an uptick in usage, you should start by looking closely at consumer behaviors and pain points as it relates to your own specific brand and determine the change would fit into your current portfolio of products and services.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
Inc.com

3 Ways Visual Content Can Make or Break the Customer Experience

We've heard the saying before: "You don't get a second chance to make a first impression." But even in our age of continuous connection--a time when modern technologies allow for 24/7 customer engagement--brands continue to underestimate the importance of making a great first impression. They assume that myriad customer touch points will deliver myriad opportunities to win customer loyalty, but that's simply not how human nature works.
SOCIAL MEDIA
TechCrunch

Fintech Roundup: What investors really, really want

This past week, I published on TC+ my first fintech investor survey. This is something I plan to do on a quarterly basis. I asked 10 investors who actively and frequently back fintech startups a few questions such as what criteria they use when evaluating potential investments and what is the best way to pitch them. I was pleasantly surprised with how forthcoming the investors were. They even shared how you could pitch them, which if you’re a scrappy startup seeking funding, could be very valuable information. I was also struck, and happy, to see that many of these investors are looking outside of the U.S. As expected, Latin America came up multiple times but other regions that investors are eyeing include SE Asia, Europe and Africa. The fact that fintech is becoming such a big deal globally is good news as it also means increased inclusion in many of these regions, so I’m glad investors are taking notice. Crypto, embedded fintech and infrastructure came up several times as areas of interest.
MARKETS
pymnts

Hong Kong's Virtual Banks Woo Customers With Cash Prizes, Numberless Credit Cards

Several virtual banks have been gaining advantage in Hong Kong by luring consumers to leave brick-and-mortar lenders, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday (Feb. 23). ZA Bank and Mox Bank reportedly make up over two-thirds of the total deposits of the city’s eight digital banks. They are offering numberless credit cards promising more security, and gamelike interfaces offering cash prizes.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

RangeMe Adds Direct Purchasing Option to Wholesale Marketplace

Product discovery and sourcing platform RangeMe on Thursday (Feb. 17) added a direct purchasing option to its platform that allows buyers to get the products they need from suppliers, creating what the company calls “the world’s largest wholesale marketplace for retailers.”. RangeMe allows suppliers to create a B2B...
RETAIL
TechCrunch

VC Brendan Wallace of Fifth Wall isn’t quite ready to invest in the metaverse

Of course, Wallace didn’t know then that he wouldn’t be returning to his office for a very long time. Nevertheless, the firm, founded in 2016, has more than survived through a pandemic that shut down much of the world. It seems to be thriving, including closing last week on a $159 million Europe-focused venture fund that brings its total assets under management to $3 billion. It helps to have more than 90 strategic limited partners that are desperate for a look around the corner, including Cushman & Wakefield, Koch Real Estate Investments, British Land, and CBRE.
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Tesla’s Kimbal Musk says company was ‘very ignorant’ of environmental impact of its Bitcoin purchase

“When we invested in Bitcoin, we were very ignorant. We had no idea of the environmental impact, we literally didn’t know, we were like this seems like a good store of value and a good way to diversify assets. And of course, it didn’t take very long to get a million — I’m not kidding probably a million — messages telling us what we were doing to the environment,” said Kimbal Musk, in an interview with this reporter. “And of course, our company is about creating alternative energy futures so we really were not informed enough when we made that decision.”
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Can Taur be the brand that makes e-scooter ownership cool?

Taur came onto the scene in 2019 to launch a pre-order campaign for its premium, sleek, white e-scooters that are built with a foot deck that lets riders face forward while riding and a couple of big ol’ tires. The plan was to launch in London, but the U.K. has still failed to legalize privately owned e-scooters.
BICYCLES
TechCrunch

Clickatell raises $91M to scale its chat commerce platform and US expansion

As the largest digital platform in the world, with more users than the internet’s 4.7 billion users, it only makes sense for businesses to communicate and transact with consumers through chat channels. Founded in 2000, Clickatell is a pioneer in this mobile communications and chat commerce space. The company...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

French Startup Finary Raises $9M Series A to Reinvent Private Banking

Wealth aggregator Finary raised $8.9 million in a Series A funding round (8 million euros) just a few months after its 2.2 million euros ($2.4 million) May 2021 seed round. The French startup’s comprehensive aggregator enables investors to track their holdings — bank accounts, real estate, crypto, stocks — and get a thorough perspective of their wealth, according to a blog post on Thursday (Feb. 24).
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy