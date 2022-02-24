Food prices below overall inflation in 2021

Inflation hit a 40-year high in December. The food industry is rebounding, especially compared to 2020, and there is an excellent opportunity for growth if you pick the right stocks. While the price of food and groceries is on the rise, there may be an opportunity to offset your next bill by investing in food stocks trading at a discount as these companies capture the revenue and pawn off costs to consumers; inflationary pressures are mounting. Consider my three stock picks, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC), The Andersons Inc. (ANDE), and TESCO (OTCQX:TSCDY), which stand to profit from inflation and have solid quant ratings.

